Corinthians receives So Paulo at the Neo Qumica Arena for the Paulisto Women’s title; see details

Corinthians takes to the field for the last time of the season this Wednesday and has the chance to end 2021 with another title. In front of Fiel at Neo Química Arena and with the expectation of breaking the public record, Timão receives São Paulo at 9:00 pm for the second match of the final of the Paulistão Mulher.

Arthur Elias’ team has the mission of reversing the score from 1 to 0 built by Tricolor in the first game. For this, Timão counts on the presence of Fiel, which sold out the 40 thousand tickets available in about 24 hours – Gaviões da Fiel will still make some distributions at 10 am.

Corinthians has the opportunity to lift its third title in São Paulo, which would also be the third achievement of the year. The triple crown would be a first for the club.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the my helm detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

the holders

The starting lineup should only be announced moments before the ball rolls, as usual, but you can expect some changes from the first game. A possible Corinthians has: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Poliana, Ingryd, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Tamires, Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

my helm

Arbitrage (and with VAR!)

Edina Alves Batista was the referee selected by the FPF for the grand final. The professional will be assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa in the banners. The person responsible for VAR technology is Daiane Muniz dos Santos.

Streaming

For fans who will not be able to watch the match in loco, there are TV and internet broadcasting options. In the first of them, the SportTV is responsible for showing the game, while in the second option the fan can choose between Paulistan Play, Elevensports and Youtube.

It is still possible to follow the match in real time from my helm or on our channel on Youtube. Here, the move by move starts half an hour before the ball rolls, at 20:30, while the pre-game of the Youtube starts at 8pm.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Campeonato Paulista, Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians x So Paulo.