Corinthians releases crowd guidelines for the Paulisto Women’s final against So Paulo

This Wednesday morning, Corinthians released the guidelines to the public who will attend the Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm, for the decision of the Female Paulista.

The club informed that the match is allowed to take place with 100% of the capacity of all sectors of the stadium. Therefore, he highlighted that the use of a face mask and hand hygiene are essential for staying in the place.

It is important to highlight that the 40 thousand tickets made available to the fans free of charge are already sold out. That way, there are no more tickets available for tonight’s Majestic.

Fans who managed to book their tickets for the derby must comply with the rules of the São Paulo State Committee: it is necessary to present proof of vaccination complete (physical or digital) with both doses.

Those who did not complete the vaccination schedule need proof of the first dose accompanied by a negative PCR test (performed up to 48h before entering the stage) or an antigen (performed up to 24h before entry). Children under 12 years old must take one of the tests mentioned above.

