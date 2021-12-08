Corinthians sends seven signings for 2022 in futsal; see the names

After a season below expectations, Corinthians is preparing a major overhaul in its futsal squad. As already advanced by My Timon, ten names leave the Parque São Jorge club – in addition to coach André Bié. On the other hand, the team has already sent seven hires targeting the year 2022.

Probable reinforcements are players from the four existing positions of futsal, being a goalkeeper, a keeper, three wings and two pivots: Lucas Oliveira, Allan, Renan Bazzo, Rodrigo Canabarro, Levy, Kauê and Yan, respectively.

Lucas Oliveira should arrive at Corinthians after good seasons at Magnus/Sorocaba. Starting in the final stretch of 2021 due to Djony’s injury, the goalkeeper was one of the main names in the greatest power in national futsal today. He was São Paulo champion, closing the goal against Timão himself.

Already allan, who has been in the youth category at Parque São Jorge, is enjoying a good season in Atlântico/Erechim. Fixed scored seven goals and even competed for the award for best fixed in the 2021 edition of the National Futsal League. In addition, it is in the semifinals of the Gaucho Championship.

Wingers are divided into three different realities: Renan Bazzo played in the LNF and scored seven goals for Joaçaba, who reached the quarterfinals of the competition; Levy he was one of the main names in Ceará in winning the Copa do Brasil, which eliminated Corinthians in the semifinals of the competition; and Canabarro comes directly from Manfredonia, Italy’s club. The last two names were released by Futsal market and confirmed by my helm.

Last but not least, the pivots. Yan was one of the main names in Joaçaba in the LNF, where he scored 12 goals in 16 games played. Already Kaue, who is a spawn of Corinthians’ base, scored seven goals in 17 matches for Foz Cataratas, which eliminated Timão in the last 16 of the league.

In addition to the reinforcements coming from other clubs, Corinthians will also, as usual, take advantage of their base. In addition to Vandeson, Lucas Martins and Alves, who already started the transition to the professional in 2021, Baby, Vini Calva and bryan will also be promoted in 2022. It is the first time that Timão will raise so many players at once. This is due to the good base work of the club, which reached the six possible finals of the Campeonato Paulista, from Sub-10 to adult.

See more at: Corinthians Futsal.