Corinthians should receive ‘financial incentive’ from Grmio to beat Juventude, says reporter

After failing to win the game that would demote Grêmio last Sunday, Corinthians can receive financial help from the Southern team in the match against Juventude. The information is from Cesar Fabris, from Grenal Radio.

According to the reporter, Grêmio, which does not depend on itself to be in the first division of the Brazilian Championship in 2022, will offer a “financial incentive” to Corinthians and Fortaleza. The respective opponents are Juventude and Bahia, rivals who are fighting with the team coached by Vagner Mancini against relegation.

“Grêmio will offer financial incentives to Fortaleza and Corinthians in the last round of the Brasileirão. Fortaleza will face Bahia, while Corinthians will play against Juventude”, published Lucas Dias, partner of Cesar Fabris in Grenal Radio, in your Twitter.

In order not to fall, Grêmio must beat Atlético Mineiro and hope for Bahia and Juventude not to score in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. It is worth remembering that Corinthians, with 57 points, is at risk of losing fourth place to Fortaleza, who have 55. All games on the 38th round will be played on Thursday, the 9th, at 9:30 pm.

Fiel spent the last week talking about revenge on 2007. On that occasion, on December 2nd, Corinthians and Grêmio drew 1-1, in Porto Alegre. The result, combined with the victory of Goiás over Internacional, in the same round, confirmed the relegation of Timão. Last Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, fans took several banners, coffins and balloons alluding to the fact and provoking possible relegation.

