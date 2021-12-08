Corinthians starting lineup may have news; full cast must travel to Caxias

Corinthians travels early this Wednesday afternoon to the city of Caxias, in Rio Grande do Sul, location of the match against Juventude, on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, for the last round of the Brasileirão. The official list of those related, which has been known internally at the CT since Tuesday, will be released after training this morning.

O my helm found that, if no complications occur in the last fieldwork, Sylvinho should leave in São Paulo only the suspended Róger Guedes, who won the third yellow card against Grêmio, and those who are not physically fit and/or have not been used regularly. , such as Ruan Oliveira, Léo Santos and Marquinhos.

Despite having the entire group, it is discussed internally the possibility of a mixed team, giving a chance for the entry of some players who are being taken advantage of less often by coach Sylvinho. The idea would be to give a chance to those who are in better physical condition.

The definition takes place this Wednesday morning, in the last job before the trip to Caxias. Fábio Santos and Jô are two of the names that may not start the duel due to the accumulation of wear during the season. On the other hand, Sylvinho counts on the returns of Fagner and Gabriel who served suspension in the last round.

With that, a probable Corinthians for the duel with Juventude has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Gabriel and Dú Queiroz; Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Gustavo Mosquito (Jo). The squad, as everyone knows, is released about an hour before the ball rolls, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium.

It is worth remembering that, as reported by the portal last week, the technical committee studied the possibility of anticipating the vacation of the most tired. For that, however, the team would need to have done its part against Grêmio. In other words, the Gauchos were defeated and the fourth place in the Brasileirão was confirmed.

Timon only depends on himself in the last round to maintain his position in the table. Fortaleza, in fifth place, is the only team that can overtake. Youth, in turn, fights relegation. One of its competitors is Grêmio, which most of Timão’s fans are keen to see in the Second Division.

