Corinthians undergoes a reformulation in futsal and ten players must leave the team for 2022

The season was not good for the Corinthians futsal team. With results below expectations, the team will undergo a major overhaul in its main squad. According to the Mine helm, at least ten players must leave the Parque São Jorge club before the 2022 season.

Three names have already announced their departures in recent days. Leandro fall confirmed that he would not renew his contract at the end of last month. little nigga, who arrived in August of this year, has already made arrangements with Bintang Timur Surubaya, a club from Indonesia. Finally, William, a breeder from the Alvinegra base and who has been with the club since 2014, has already announced his departure on social networks at the beginning of the month – his destination should be Inter Movistar, from Spain.

In addition to the trio, three other top names in national futsal should announce their departures in the coming days: Rafa, Eder Lima and Jackson Samurai. The first must go to another club in Brazil, while the last two must settle with European teams.

Another name for the alvinegra base that is packed with bags is João Victor, who must play in futsal in Europe. Marcelo, who also had passages in the lower categories of Timão, is the eighth name on the list of those who must leave the club before 2022.

Finally, scribble and Fernandinho, who arrived at Corinthians precisely for the 2021 season, have not renewed their contracts and are now free to sign with other clubs for next year.

Futsal’s overhaul will not just be about the players. The coach Andrew bié, who has been with the club for six seasons, will not stay. As previously reported by the Mine helm, the coach entered into an agreement with the board of directors alvinegra and ended his click after 11 titles won.

In the current season, Corinthians failed to perform well on the court. The team was eliminated in the semifinals of Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil de Futsal, in the round of 16 of the National Futsal League and was runner-up for Paulista. The year was not totally negative, as Timão won the special edition of the Supercopa do Brasil.

