Corinthians wins So Paulo and opens up advantage in Paulisto U-17 semifinal

Corinthians visited São Paulo this Wednesday for the first game of the Paulistão U-17 semifinal. At CT Laudo Natel, in Cotia, Timãozinho won by 1-0 and opened up an advantage for the comeback.

The first stage was dominated by the team alvinegra, which after applying strong pressure, opened the scoring with a goal by Léo Mana. São Paulo, in turn, played dangerous games through Corinthians’ mistakes on the field.

Write it down, Faithful – This Saturday, at 10 am, Gustavo Almeida’s team receives Morumbi’s team for the second match of the semifinal. The decisive match takes place at Fazendinha and will be broadcast by Eleven Sports and by Paulistan Play.

holders

Coach Gustavo Almeida sent to the field: Kauê, Léo Mana, Renato, Vinicius Cressi, Thomas Agustin, Vitor Meer, Leo Agostinho, Breno Bidon, Felipe Augusto, Biro and Pedro.

my helm

The game

First time

Corinthians had its first moves even before the clock ticked one minute. After the kickoff, Pedro took off on the left side, got rid of the marking and crossed into the area, looking for Felipe Augusto. However, the ball ended up going over the end line.

As a result of the strong pressure applied to the opponents, Timão opened the scoring in the 13th minute. The move started with a full-back charged by Vitor Meer, who scored with Felipe Augusto and crossed to Biro in the area. The number 10 shirt faced the markers, spun around and found Leo Mana, who kicked it into the back of the net.

São Paulo tried to react immediately afterwards. In an error to leave the ball, Mateus Amaral was facing the Corinthians goal, but was stopped by defender Cressi. Afterwards, the shirt 9 of the Morumbi team lost another chance, kicking over the crossbar.

The team commanded by Gustavo Almeida followed with an offensive superiority, taking advantage of infiltrations over the full-backs. Thus, Breno Bidon stole a ball close to the side, crossed to Felipe Augusto, who killed in the chest, but couldn’t dominate. Pedro appeared on the rebound and tried the pass to Biro. Attentive, goalkeeper Leandro left the goal and made the save.

Soon after, Timãozinho starred in another threat. Leo Agostinho won a dispute with his opponent in midfield, played for Leo Mana, who found Biro. The shirt 10 gave a short pass to Pedro, who shook the opponent and tried to cross to Felipe Augusto. The forward didn’t arrive on time and the São Paulo goalkeeper got the goal kick.

Second time

The complementary stage had its first minutes of play truncated. Behind on the scoreboard, São Paulo launched the attack and got two consecutive chances. In the first, the attacker missed the direction and the ball went over the crossbar. In the second, goalkeeper Kauê left the goal and made the save on the bottom line.

At 14 minutes, Pedro stole the ball from Italo, faced him and tried to cross to Felipe Augusto. However, goalkeeper Leandro came out to make a calm defense at the top. Three minutes later, Vinicius Cressi was shown a yellow card for committing a foul during the rise of Cotia’s team in attack.

At 22, the coach alvinegro made the first change of his team in Majestic. At the time, Leo Agostinho went out to join Caio Moraes. A short time later, Wesley took the place of Felipe Augusto.

In the final stretch of the match, Léo Mana took a low foul to Biro, who crossed into the penalty area. There, Vinicius Cressi threw himself to try to push into the goal, but the opposing archer was faster.

With five minutes to go before the final whistle, Gustavo made two more changes to the East Zone team. Adryan and Kayke entered the vacancies of Breno Bidon and Biro. In additions, Pedro went out to Maiky’s entrance. Afterwards, Kauê threw out two consecutive balls from corners, the second being the most dangerous.

So Paulo technical sheet 0 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Under-17 Championship

Local: President Laudo Nat Athlete Training Center, Cotia, SP

Date: December 8, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 11:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Gabriel Furlan

Goal: Lo Mana (Corinthians)

SO PAUL: Leandro; Moreira, Ythallo, Lucas Inacio, Negrucci, Kaiky Carvalho, Deivid (Perroni), Boer (Andr), Caio, Mateus Amaral and Newerton (Joo Gabriel).

CORINTHIANS: Kau Vinicius; Lo Mana, Renato Santos, Vinicius Cressi, Thomas Argentino, Vitor Meer, Leo Agostinho (Caio Moraes), Breno Bidon (Adryan), Felipe Augusto (Wesley Gassova), Guilherme Biro (Kayke Ferrari) and Pedro (Maiky).

Technician: Gustavo Almeida

