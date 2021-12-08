Coronavirus: Can a booster dose with a shorter interval harm your health? – 12/06/2021

In November, the Ministry of Health announced the reduction of the interval between the application of booster doses against the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2). Before, the application was made six months after completing the vaccination schedule; the agency then anticipated it to five months and released the immunization for all adults over 18 years of age.

Until then, the immunization strategy provided for the reinforcement only for individuals over 60 years of age, health professionals and the immunosuppressed six months after the application of the second dose of the original vaccine schedule.

Given this, the government of the state of São Paulo decided to further reduce the interval and released the application of the reinforcement after four months. The decision, however, had no scientific basis, according to immunologist Gustavo Cabral, columnist for Live well.

“It’s a political decision, nothing scientific. There’s no need. The idea was that it would take 6 months. Here comes the Ministry of Health to say that we need to take into account 5 months for the possible decrease in immunity. We even understand, although it’s not necessary “he stated. “It won’t make a difference. Now there’s a response from the state government. Let’s go for 4 months. It’s pretty clear that it’s a political fight. It’s not taking into account scientific analysis.”

He also warned that this decision affects the equity of the PNI (National Immunization Program): “We are destroying the PNI, which seeks equity, that’s why it is so wonderful. São Paulo has 75% of the population vaccinated, while we see Amapá , for example, which is around 30%. This is vaccine apartheid, it’s a fight to see which state vaccinates first,” he believes.

health effects

A question that has arisen is whether this reduction in the booster dose interval can cause any harm to health. But that is not the case. “There is no risk to health, but we also don’t have evidence of being more beneficial”, evaluates the doctor Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

For Alexandre Naime, infectologist and professor at Unesp (State University of São Paulo), the anticipation of four months is not harmful to health and is not unprecedented, since the United Kingdom, for example, has reduced the interval of the booster dose to three months to try to brake the advance of the delta variant.

“It is also necessary to take into account the proximity of the end-of-the-year festivities, when we know that families are meeting and will gather”, evaluates the specialist. “Thinking like this, the advance reinforcement is an attempt to increase protection in the period”, he says. This, by the way, was the justification of the São Paulo government to maintain the reduction of the interval.

However, he reinforces that the scientific studies carried out with the immunizers were in fact carried out at longer intervals. “In this case, it is necessary to weigh the available scientific data and also assess the needs thinking about public health strategies”, he says.