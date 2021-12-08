Corporate disputes and many debts: Understand why the Maksoud Plaza Hotel, icon of SP, closed its doors on Tuesday

SAO PAULO — The Maksoud Plaza Hotel, one of the icons of São Paulo, officially closed its doors this Tuesday after a crisis that has dragged on for more than a decade and involves corporate litigation, labor liabilities and debts with suppliers.

The project has been under judicial reorganization since last year. Employees of the five-star had already received for days the orientation that they should not accept reservations for after the 7th, but they had official confirmation of the closing of activities firstly by the press.

Henry Maksoud Neto, the hotel’s current administrator, gave an interview to Valor about the end of the project published before a meeting he had with employees this Tuesday morning, when the iconic Bela Vista building, a few meters from Avenida Paulista, it was already surrounded by bars and the entrance blocked.

In the parking lot, in front of the façade, security guards prevented non-employees from entering the site.

Laspro Consultores, the judicial administrator of the recovery case, a kind of receiver of the process appointed by the judge, states in the records that it was also informed of the closure by the media.

Maksoud Plaza is considered one of the architectural symbols of São Paulo, and is located on the corner of São Carlos do Pinhal and Alameda Campinas, two blocks from Avenida Paulista.

On the list of distinguished guests, Thatcher and João Gilberto

Inaugurated in 1979, it hosted great artists, politicians and businessmen.

On the list of distinguished former guests are former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, singer João Gilberto, and the rock bands Rolling Stones and Guns N’Roses.

The hotel has also hosted shows by Frank Sinatra and Julio Iglesias. The company’s estimate is that more than 3 million people have stayed there in 42 years of operation.

The company has been under judicial reorganization since September last year, when it listed debts of R$ 82 million.

In the records, the hotel attributed the failure of the project to the pandemic, although the brand crisis preceded the emergence of the coronavirus by at least a decade.

The hotel was managed in its final years by Henry Maksoud Neto, grandson of the brand’s founder, who died in 2014. Henry Neto fights with his father, Cláudio Maksoud, and his uncle, Roberto Maksoud, for the inheritance.

In all, the liabilities of the hotel’s parent companies, Hidroservice and HM Hotéis, exceeds the R$ 300 million recorded in the court-supervised reorganization records. Debts with the tax authorities, for example, are not included in this account.

The definitive end of the hotel’s operations comes after an agreement between Henry Neto and the brothers Jussara and Fernando Simões, controllers of the JSL group, of logistics and transport.

The Simões auctioned off the hotel building in 2011 for around R$70 million in a court auction that was held to pay off a labor debt of R$13 million.

Henry Neto’s advisors told GLOBO that the agreement was initially proposed by the judge at the head of the judicial reorganization as a way to unlock the sale of other properties of the insolvent company in auctions.

The Simões, also according to Henry Neto’s representative, agreed to make the monetary correction of the value of the bid that won the 2011 auction. In all, they will pay R$ 132 million for the property. It is not known what fate the new owners will give to the place.

The other asset auctions are expected to take place in the first half of 2022 and include properties in Manaus and in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The amount collected in the auctions will be used to pay debts of Maksoud Plaza, which will end the process with practically no assets, just the brand.

Judicial questioning

Despite these claims, Laspro, judicial administrator of the Maksoud Plaza recovery process, said in the process on Tuesday that it “went to the hotel to verify the information received through the media” about the closure of activities at the place.

The document states that the consultancy then went to the hotel, found the place closed with bars and security guards at the door. Only then, when calling Henry Neto’s phone and questioning about the fact, the judicial administrator was informed that the hotel would be closed and that the employees will comply with prior notice until December 27th.

In the petition, Laspro questions the viability of the recovery plan approved by the hotel in June this year and which did not provide for the agreement with the Simões.

“This subscriber (Laspro) requires the subpoena of the companies under reorganization (Maksoud Plaza and its controlling companies) to present an urgent manifestation, within 24 hours (twenty-four hours) to clarify the status of the activities performed by the hotel and the feasibility of the judicial recovery plan”, asks the judicial administrator to the judge in the case.

In a statement, the company managed by Henry Neto says that Laspro was informed “by email and telephone contact with the CEO (president) of the company about the decision of the group and businessmen Fernando and Jussara Simões to enter into an agreement that he considers The auction, in 2011, by these entrepreneurs, of the building where the Hotel Maksoud Plaza was located is valid. However, the judicial administrator petitioned the court responsible for the process on today’s date (Tuesday) asking for information”.

According to Maksoud Plaza, the consultancy “followed and agreed with the negotiations for this validation agreement, which meant the abandonment of resources that questioned the judicial auction of ten years ago”.

“There was no sale of the hotel – in which case the court responsible for the judicial reorganization process would have to authorize the transaction -, but an agreement (…) the result of mediation between the parties suggested in an incident within the process determined by the court itself responsible”. This possibility, says the document, was known to Laspro.

Continuity at Risk

Maksoud Plaza also says that “it will continue in the hospitality segment, using the Maksoud Plaza brand” and that it will “soon announce news”, without needing details.

“Despite the closing of the Hotel, HM Hotels will continue to honor its commitments made in the judicial reorganization process, as well as pay full compensation to all dismissed employees. Customers who had future reservations at Maksoud Plaza will be reimbursed”, says the hotel in note.

The Frank Bar, until then located in the hotel lobby and famous for its drinks and piano shows, was also closed. Contracts with other restaurants and cafes located in the lobby of the building will be terminated.

People familiar with the matter say that the tenants of commercial points located in the hotel were only notified of the closing of activities on Monday night, hours before employees.