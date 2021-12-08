Court annuls major conviction against Eduardo Cunha – 12/07/2021 – Power

The TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), in the Federal District, canceled this Tuesday (7) the process that sentenced the former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) to his highest criminal penalty, and sent the records to the Electoral Court.

Cunha had been sentenced in 2018 to 24 years and ten months in prison by Judge Vallisney de Souza Oliveira, of the 10th Court in Brasília, who had found him guilty of active corruption, money laundering and violation of functional secrecy.

The accusation was that there were deviations in the Caixa Econômica Federal. The complaint by the Federal Public Ministry, based on Operation Sepsis, pointed to an alleged scheme for payment of millionaire bribes to the Cunha group, by business groups, in exchange for the release of contributions from the FGTS Investment Fund (Time Guarantee Fund Service), managed by Caixa.

These releases, according to the accusation, were manipulated by allies of Cunha na Caixa, among them the former vice president of the bank, Fábio Cleto, who was the first to close a winning plea agreement on the case.

Unanimously, the third group of the TRF-1 accepted the defense’s request which stated that the Federal Court was incompetent to judge the case. With that, the action was annulled and the records sent to the Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Norte. The reporting judge is Federal Judge of TRF-1 Ney Bello.

In addition to Cunha, former minister and former president of the Chamber Henrique Eduardo Alves (MDB-RN) had also been convicted in the same process.

In a statement, Cunha’s lawyers affirm that the decision “recognises, once again, the very serious irregularities practiced in the scope of Operation Lava Jato”.

“Eduardo Cunha was unjustly convicted by an absolutely incompetent judge. He was illegally imprisoned for almost four years on account of this process that has now been annulled. In addition to the serious violation of due process, the defense upholds the innocence of Eduardo Cunha, wrongly accused and convicted, on the basis of only in the unproven statements of co-defendants”, say lawyers Aury Lopes Jr. and Délio Lins e Silva Jr.

“The defense hopes that now, having canceled the process and sent to the competent electoral court, can effectively demonstrate the innocence of Eduardo Cunha”, they add.

Cunha was also convicted twice in criminal actions by the Federal Court of Paraná, under Operation Lava Jato. One of them, decided by the then judge Sergio Moro and confirmed by the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region), was annulled by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in September.

In this action, he had been convicted of corruption, money laundering and currency evasion. The records were sent to the Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Federal Public Ministry, he received and handled US$ 1.5 million in secret accounts in Switzerland — money, according to Lava Jato, from the price paid by Petrobras for the purchase of part of an oil field in Benin, in Africa, in 2011. The sentence applied by the TRF-4 was 14 years and six months in prison.

The former deputy still has another conviction, also in the scope of the Lava Jato do Paraná. The former deputy was sentenced in 2020 by judge Luiz Antônio Bonat, Moro’s successor in the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, to 15 years and 11 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering.

According to the decision, he had received R$ 1.5 million in undue advantages arising from contracts for the supply of drillships.

Cunha had his mandate revoked from the Chamber of Deputies in 2016, after being the pivot of the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), for breach of parliamentary decorum. He has his political rights revoked until 2027 on charges of lying about having “any kind of account” abroad, but is trying to get a court decision to overturn the impediment.

He was detained in pre-trial detention in 2016 and had his arrest revoked this year. Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, the former mayor of the Chamber and is taking an offensive to reverse his legal status and has stated that he intends to run as a candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo next year.

His daughter, Danielle Cunha, should be a candidate for the same post in Rio de Janeiro, the former deputy’s electoral stronghold.