Former deputy Eduardo Cunha.| Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

This Tuesday (7), the Federal Court of the First Region (TRF1) annulled the conviction of former deputies Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) and Henrique Eduardo Alves (MDB-RN) for an alleged corruption scheme at Caixa Econômica Federal. The case was investigated by Operation Sépsis, an arm of the Lava Jato, which verified the payment of bribes for the release of funds from the FGTS Investment Fund, managed by Caixa. The information was released by the g1 portal.

Both had been convicted in 2018. Today, the judges of the Third Panel of the TRF1 unanimously annulled the inquiry. They considered the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and determined that the processes should be processed in the Electoral Court, as they involve suspicions of electoral crimes, and not in the Federal one. With that, the action was forwarded to the Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Norte, where the judge must decide whether the evidence gathered by the investigators will be used or not.

Cunha had been convicted of violating functional secrecy, active and passive corruption and money laundering, with a penalty of 24 years and 10 months and a fine of R$7 million. Alves had already been sentenced for money laundering, with a penalty of 8 years and 8 months in prison.