Court annuls the conviction of Eduardo Cunha and Henrique Alves in Operation Sepsis | Federal District

In a closed session, the Federal Court of the First Region (TRF-1) decided, on Tuesday (7), to annul the conviction of former deputies Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) and Henrique Eduardo Alves (MDB-RN) for involvement in an alleged scheme to collect bribes from entrepreneurs in exchange for contracts with Caixa Econômica Federal.

The facts were investigated by the so-called Sepsis Operation, which determined the payment of illicit amounts to release resources from the Investment Fund of the Employment Guarantee Fund (FI-FGTS), administered by Caixa Econômica Federal.

‘SEPSIS’: Court revokes house arrest of Eduardo Cunha in operation on FGTS deviations

Court revokes house arrest of Eduardo Cunha in operation on FGTS deviations IN SP: Justice determines the arrest of Henrique Eduardo Alves, former president of the Chamber, for failure to pay child support

The convictions were for 2018. Unanimously, the judges of the Third Panel understood that the case was not within the competence of the Federal Court and sent the case to the Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Norte. In notes, the defenses of both celebrated the decision.

The magistrates followed the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that it is the Electoral Court’s responsibility to judge case two, even when related to other crimes, such as corruption and money laundering, for example.

It will be up to the new judge to decide whether or not the evidence gathered by the investigators will be used.

Eduardo Cunha had been convicted of violation of functional secrecy, passive and active corruption and money laundering, with penalty of 24 years and 10 months and a fine of BRL 7 million as compensation for the damage. Former deputy Henrique Eduardo Alves, on the other hand, was sentenced for money laundering, with 8 years and 8 months in prison.

Check out Eduardo Cunha’s defense note:

“Eduardo Cunha’s defense, in charge of lawyers Aury Lopes Jr and Délio Lins e Silva Jr, commemorates the decision that recognizes, once again, the very serious illegalities practiced in the scope of Operation Lava Jato. Eduardo Cunha was unjustly convicted by a absolutely incompetent judge.He was illegally imprisoned for almost 4 years because of this process, which has now been annulled.In addition to the serious violation of due process, the defense upholds the innocence of Eduardo Cunha, wrongfully accused and convicted, based only on the unproven statements of co-defendants. The defense hopes that now, having annulled the process and sent to the competent electoral court, it can effectively demonstrate the innocence of Eduardo Cunha. The recognition that the 4 processes of the ‘cui bono’ operation should be equally annulled and sent to electoral justice together with the ‘Sepsis’ operation. It was an absurd ‘bis in idem’, an illegal lis pendens that is now recognized, say Aury Lopes Jr and Délio Lins e Silva Jr.”

Check out what the defense of Henrique Eduardo Alves said:

Attorney Marcelo Leal stated that “[a decisão] is equivalent to saying that Henrique Eduardo Alves is a man without conviction in any sphere or degree of jurisdiction.

“All the accusations leveled against Henrique Eduardo Alves have been dismissed, so far, and will continue to be in the face of his innocence. The defense believes that it is the people of Rio Grande do Norte who will be able to better judge him, if he decides to do so. candidate in the next elections.”