Crato records first measles case; Cariri has a high rate of reintroduction of the disease

The Cariri region presents “high risk” and “very high risk” of reintroduction of the measles virus according to the parameters of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa)

In 2016, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) certified Brazil as a measles-free country. Three years later, the country lost certification, when the Ministry of Health confirmed 20,901 measles cases distributed in almost every state. The disease, defined as highly contagious, was registered this year in 21 states including Ceará.

ABOUT THE DISEASE

Pediatrician Walden Neto, in an interview with our reporting team, stated that measles is a viral infection caused by a virus that is transmitted very easily through droplets or saliva. The most common symptoms are fever, eye irritation, malaise, skin and tongue spots, in some cases the disease can be complicated by pneumonia. Measles is avoided through the vaccine, better known as the triple virus (against the measles, mumps and rubella viruses) which is part of the vaccination schedule of the Unified Health System (SUS).

THE DATA

According to data from the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), in 2020, 58 suspected cases of the disease were reported, but only 7 were confirmed. In 2021, after 13 months without confirmation of new cases, the state had confirmation of two cases of measles in the municipality of Massapê, and one case in the municipality of Crato.

The Miséria Site’s reporting team spoke with the Municipal Health Department of Crato, who stated in a note the folder’s actions on the case, “after being informed, the SMS team began the epidemiological investigation in the field and carried out the appropriate measures, in accordance with the protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health” and that “the patient is in good general health, carrying out her activities and none of the contacts showed signs or symptoms of the disease, so far”.

The Cariri region presents “high risk” and “very high risk” of reintroduction of the measles virus according to Sesa parameters. Despite the vaccine being the only way to prevent the disease and contain the contagion, the Vaccine Coverage (CV) between January and September 2021 in the Cariri region had less than 95% of its coverage achieved, recording a dropout rate greater than 10 %.

Sesa reiterates, in the document, the need to maintain regular vaccination services, especially for children aged 6 months to under 1 year, and to routinely assess and monitor vaccination data.