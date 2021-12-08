Credit in the Caixa Tem application: Find out who can request the money

credit in box has it is still being granted gradually to the Brazilian population. More groups will be authorized to apply for a loan, which can vary between R$300 and R$1,000.

See also: Nubank: Learn how to send a welcome gift when referring friends

THE Federal Savings Bank aims to serve around 100 million low-income Brazilian citizens. They will be able to pay the debt in up to 24 times, that is, 2 years, with the application of monthly interest of 3.99%.

When is credit available?

Loans offered by box has, are intended both for citizens who already have an account on the platform and for new registered users. Caixa has already released the service for those born in January, February, March, April, May and June. On the last 29th, for the July and August birthdays. See the calendar:

You May Like It Too:

January, February, March, April, May and June: 8/11;

July and August: 11/29;

September and October: 12/13;

November and December: 27/12.

For those who are not yet account holders of the box has, just register in the app and check the available options. There are two modalities, one aimed at personal credit and the other aimed at helping with business. Both have the same conditions.

New credit card Caixa Tem launched is already released

the credit card of the BOX has has already been released. Customers can now request the tool completely remotely. Furthermore, the new card allows cash or installment purchases to be made.

Cash purchases must be paid within 40 days so that interest is not applied. For purchases in installments, payments can be made with or without interest, as this will depend on the conditions offered by the establishment where the purchases were made.

It should also be noted that the total value of a purchase compromises the credit card limit, even if the customer has paid the amount in installments.

Advantages of the CAIXA Tem credit card

The new tool has numerous benefits. See below:

Annuity Exemption;

Contracting through fully digital means;

Minimum accessible limit for cash or installment purchases;

Free additional card;

International flag for use in Brazil or abroad;

Discounts on the Vai de Visa program;

Access to the Cashier Cards application.

Users who will update the application can now contract their credit card through the application itself. BOX has. In this case, just click on the “Cash Tem Card” icon and follow the instructions.

As regards the credit card bill, it can be consulted through the Cartão Caixa application or via e-mail.

O BOX has is offering a new line of credit. Low-income citizens can hire the service for prices ranging from R$300 to R$1,000. The expectation is to serve around 100 thousand people.