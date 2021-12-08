Criminals Use Apple Locator to Steal Cars

Criminals in the city of York, Canada, have used the Apple AirTag – the brand’s electronics tracker – for car theft. The information comes from the local police, who say they have counted five incidents in which the procedure was used.

The thugs put the tracker in the car when the vehicle is parked in public places and then, with the owner taking the model home, the gang steals the car overnight. The tracker is usually placed in a location that is difficult to see.

Not having much to do to prevent citizens from this type of theft, York police recommend that drivers regularly inspect their vehicles and call authorities if they notice “any suspicious potential tracking devices.”

Apple also warns users of its devices if it detects that an AirTag is traveling with them, however the warning may not arrive in time in these cases.

To help prevent car theft, police ask drivers to park in a locked garage, as most vehicles have been stolen outdoors. If this is not possible, the suggestion is locks for steering wheel and door.

