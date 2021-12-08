Cristiano seduces Lara and plays dirty to make Angel a millionaire · TV News

Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) seduces Lara (Júlia Byrro) and has sex with the teenager in Verdades Secretas 2 with ulterior motives. After discovering that she is Bill’s half-sister (Gabriel Leone), he takes her home because he wants to steal the watch that hides the code to unlock a fortune deposited abroad. The investigator will do this to have Angel (Camila Queiroz) in his hands on Globoplay’s soap opera.

To help Gui’s widow out of Pindaíba, the character of Romulo Estrela hires a private investigator to locate Lara. He does this after Percy’s “sex slave” (Gabriel Braga Nunes) reveals that the accessory has the password to the secret account her dead husband’s father kept in Luxembourg.

In the chapters that were released on the last day 1st on the streaming platform, Cristiano discovers that Lua is the name of Lara, the promising new model from Blanche Models. He is shocked by the revelation and goes to the agency to seduce the young woman and thus take the watch that belonged to Bill.

In the serial, the investigator takes the girl’s virginity a few chapters before discovering her real name. He uses their night together as an excuse to have sex with the teenager again.

“Suddenly, I wanted to be with you, to take care of you, to give you affection,” says the conqueror, before kissing her. The two exchange hot caresses, make love and the scene is cut.

Lara is tricked by Cristiano in the soap opera

After sex, they invite her to take a shower for two. Araídes’ daughter (Maria Luísa Mendonça) keeps her watch in a bag and goes into the shower. Cristiano takes the opportunity to pick up the object and hide it under the bed before meeting the model in the shower, who doesn’t suspect anything.

Secret Truths 2 has 50 chapters in all, with releases that were made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the last premiere will take place on the 15th. Subscribers can already marathon 40 chapters.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

