Cssio says he respects the fans’ criticism and confirms the renewal sent with Corinthians

This Tuesday, the my helm reported that Corinthians was in advanced talks to settle the renewals of Cássio and Fagner until 2024. The extension of the goalkeeper’s contract was the target of criticism from some fans in the nets, but Cássio said he respected Fiel’s opinion.

In a press conference given this Wednesday morning, before Corinthians travels to Caxias do Sul to face Juventude in the last round of the Brasileirão, the Corinthians archer responded to criticism with great sincerity and tranquility in CT.

“I am very happy, the renovation is well underway. About criticism, we play in a sport in which, increasingly, everyone is entitled to an opinion. Sometimes it’s hard to answer, because we can’t contradict. I understand the criticisms, respect, you know I agree. But against me nobody can land a good kick? With all due respect, some people are not coherent,” Cassio said.

Some of the criticism directed at the goalkeeper concerns the goals conceded by Cassio in certain matches of the Brazilian Championship and cover the player’s physical condition and dedication. The athlete disagrees when they call him “accommodated”.

“It’s not directly to you, Ortega, but sometimes they just think I can’t score. Everyone has their opinion, I know what I’m getting at. I’m not accommodated, I take criticism well, I don’t run away from questions, I try to be as honest as possible. I try to focus on my work and make a better year to help Corinthians be among the first and seek titles“, completed the captain of Timon.

Cássio assumed the title of Corinthians during the 2012 season, when he was a great highlight in winning the Libertadores that year. Since then, he has lived ups and downs with the club’s shirt and almost left Timão in 2016.

Since joining Corinthians, Cássio has played 563 matches, with 258 wins, 173 draws and 132 defeats. With the archer on the field, Timão conceded 477 goals and scored another 737. In addition, there are nine titles raised: Libertadores and Mundial (2012), Recopa Sudamericana (2013), four Paulistas (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and two Brazilians (2015 and 2017).

