Cuca elects Libertadores as cup of greatest emotion and compares Bahia x Atlético-MG with 2013 decisions | athletic-mg

Cuca reached the second title of expression at Atlético-MG. The 2021 Brazilian Championship had less dramatic contours than the 2013 Libertadores journey. Except for the game that marked the conquest of the Alvinegra Cup. A 3-2 comeback after being 2-0 down in the second half. Remounted that reminds Cuca of the continental title.

“That game with Bahia reminded me very well of those games in the Libertadores finals.”

The statement was given by the commander in participation in “Well, Friends!” this Monday. Cuca recalled the upsets against Newell’s Old Boys and Olimpia, in the semifinals and finals of the Libertadores. In both cases, Galo lost 2-0 in the first leg, away from home, returned the scoreboard on the return and triumphed in penalties.

– We came in after a long time, we weren’t favorites and we won like that, losing 2-0 away to Newell’s, having a qualified goal, so I couldn’t concede a goal at home. We reversed, took to penalties. The final against Olímpia takes 2-0, returns at home in the last minute, takes to extra time, to penalties… it was a knockout, you had no chance of losing. It was that (departure) or it wasn’t anymore.

The 2013 Libertadores was Galo’s first and also the coach’s first expressive achievement. The 2021 Brazilian Championship was the coach’s second, but it represented a lot to everyone at Atlético-MG, who hadn’t won the competition since 1971. But Cuca, even so, chose the international achievement as the most exciting.

“The one from Libertadores will stay forever, because it was the first conquest of such an important competition, so the heart came more in your mouth, because with one mistake you would be out.”

Regarding the cup won in 2021, Cuca said he was sure about the achievement. If not in Salvador, it would be in the final two rounds of Brasileirão.

– The Brazilian, as it is regular, often comes the fear, but we knew she was going to come. If it wasn’t against Bahia, we would have another chance against Bragantino, another with Grêmio, and it would end up coming. Both were sensational, we have to celebrate both achievements a lot.

Cuca still has the opportunity to win another title this season. Atlético-MG will dispute the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico, on the 12th and 15th of this month. If he wins, it will be the first in the coach’s career, and the second in alvinegra history.