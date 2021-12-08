Cuca plans Atlético-MG week before the Brazil Cup final: “Respect the Brazilian until the end” | athletic-mg

After a day off, Atlético-MG returned to normality. Training at Cidade do Galo this Tuesday, travel to Porto Alegre on Wednesday, and Grêmio on Thursday to close the Brazilian Nationals. Finalist of the Copa do Brasil, the national champion will save strength in the South, but will go with a commitment for victory, even out of “respect for the championship”.

Coach Cuca, who gave a rare pre-match interview (to talk about the title he won) outlined the Galo’s plan for the week. He will lead an alternative team – Hulk, for example, is suspended – at Arena do Grêmio, but he stressed that the match will have weight for Juventude, Bahia and Cuiabá, the other clubs threatened with relegation.

“We have to respect the championship until the end. It involves Cuiabá, Bahia, Youth, disputes against relegation, for permanence. Then, yes, let’s think about the team in the final of the Copa do Brasil”.

1 of 2 Coach Cuca training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Coach Cuca in training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

– This week we train today, the Grêmio game, Thursday, we travel tomorrow afternoon, at the end of the night, to play the game there. We returned. I’m going with the team there. I miss training on Thursday here, but I leave everything scheduled to be done here. I’m back and I have Friday and Saturday to train for Sunday’s game in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Interestingly, in addition to Grêmio, the fight in the final stretch against relegation involves another club in the career of Galo’s coach – Juventude. Cuca recalled that he is an idol at Juve, and nurtures friendship with the coaches involved in the fight so he doesn’t end up at the Z-4.

– I’ve played for Juventude, I’m one of the athletes in the Juventude team. We have to have that too. I’m a friend of Guto, from Bahia; from Jorginho, from Cuiabá; I’m a friend of Mancini, from Grêmio. We are sorry for a moment like this for the teams to be there. I’ve been to that moment, I know how hard the guys’ fight is.

Atlético closes the Brazilian Championship on Thursday and focuses entirely on the Brazil Cup finals against Athletico-PR, on December 12th (BH) and 15th (Curitiba). Soon after, he will go on vacation.

Chapecoense and Sport are already in Serie B in 2022. Grêmio has 40 points, in 18th; Juventude has 43 points, in 17th, closing the Z-4. Soon out are Bahia with 43 points, and Cuiabá, with 46 points. They are the four with relegation chances. See here the table and the matches of the last round of Brasileirão.