As Atlético-MG has already been champion of the Brazilian Championship and has the Brazil Cup decision ahead, many Grêmio fans had the hope of facing Galo’s reserve team. However, in an interview, Cuca revealed information that may not be so good for Grêmio.

Cuca participated in the show Bem, Amigos!, on SporTV and there he reported that Galo still has a desire in Brasileirão. The desire itself would be to achieve the second best campaign in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

“I’m very happy with the performance that Galo had in the championship. We have 84 points and we can reach 87, being the second highest scoring team in the running points, only behind Flamengo of 2019, of Jorge Jesus. We are very happy with all this”, said Cuca.

The brand would be important for Atlético-MG to make the 2021 title even more relevant after so long without winning. However, even so, the tendency is for the Minas Gerais club to come to Rio Grande do Sul to play with the reserve team.

Cuca reveals motivation for Atlético-MG to win Grêmio

The problem is that Atlético-MG’s reserve team is still very good. Therefore, as there will be the decision of the Copa do Brasil, there is an expectation that Galo will send their third team to the field, which would make Grêmio’s life easier. But, if the tricolor wants to stay in Serie A, it has to beat Rooster, regardless of the team that plays.

To remain in Serie A, Grêmio will depend on a combination of three results. However, if all games are logical, taking into account that Rooster goes with reserve, the tricolor can indeed be saved.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA