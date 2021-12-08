Curitiba wins on this Thursday two large shopping ventures. Know what they are

This Thursday (9) Curitiba wins two new shopping ventures, that is, two new options for Christmas. Sam’s Club shopping club opens its third store in Curitiba, in Jardim das Americas, where the Big store used to be. The other development is Park Shopping Boulevard, on Linha Verde, with 230 stores and 1,500 parking spaces.

The new Sam’s Club unit has around five thousand items, including exclusive and imported products from the food, beverage, grocery, hygiene and personal care, cleaning, candy, textile, decoration, and technology sectors, among others. The shopping club will have a gallery space with 17 stores, which will include several service options such as a gym, restaurants and cafes, for example. With a sales area of ​​six thousand square meters, 15 boxes and more than 270 parking spaces, the new Sam’s is responsible for generating more than 100 direct jobs in the region. To become a member and take advantage of these and other advantages, simply access the website https://sejasocio.samsclub.com.br/ and register by paying an annual fee of R$75.00. If the customer prefers, registration can also be done directly at Sam’s Club units.

With an innovative design, the newest shopping center in Curitiba is composed of a single floor, which facilitates the movement of people. With wide corridors and a modern structure, the public has the feeling of walking along a large boulevard to shop and stroll with ease. Among the operations, we highlight the anchor store Pernambucanas, the largest gym franchise in Paraná, PH.D Sports and exclusive establishments such as Dcor & Gift, Help Kids, Gringa Motos, M1 Motors and much more. one of the main attractions of the project. There are more than 50 options, including restaurants, fast food and kiosks. Diversity is a strong point, with culinary alternatives from different countries, from franchises known worldwide as KFC, to regional brands such as the Fine Wine wine store, the artisan pasta house Volta ao Mundo and Padaria Cecília.

Service

Sam’s Club Towers

Where: Av. Comendador Franco, 3449 – Torres – PR, 81530-434

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.

Park Shopping Boulevard

Where: BR-116 number 16303 – Tree fern,

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 11 pm Sunday: 2 pm to 8 pm

Food Court (Sunday): 12:00 to 22:00