Daniel Alves believes in Barcelona’s Champions League classification: “It only depends on us” | spanish football

Right-back Daniel Alves is confident that Barcelona will secure the long-awaited spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. And if they want to play in the tournament this season, the Brazilian has to root for it. In an interview on the eve of the decisive clash against Bayern Munich, which closes the group stage, the former São Paulo team extolled the tradition of the Catalan club, holder of five European titles.

Let’s go get the classification. We are Barça. We have to know our place, what we stand for. Big clubs need to be big in big times, and this will be one of those. We are used to playing big games and endings. — Dani Alves

The team led by Xavi occupies the second position in Group E, with a two-point advantage over Benfica (7 to 5). A victory over the already qualified Bavarians is enough for Barça to get their passport stamped.

— It would be nice to depend on ourselves for everything in life, it would be so much easier. We continue depending on us. The scenario is difficult, but the challenges are for those who don’t fear. We have to take a step forward, without fear of being happy – he completed.

Bayern x Barcelona is this Wednesday, at 5 pm (GMT), with real-time monitoring on ge

However, it is no simple task to beat one of the competition’s favorites and the current executioner. The historic rout of 8-2 applied by Bayern in the quarter-finals of Champions 2019/20 and also the defeat in the first leg of this edition help to measure the reality of both clubs.

Unable to help effectively, as he will only enter the field from 2022, the full-back shows himself to be present in other ways. More recently, he helped paint the new Barça bus, which is part of the team’s proposal to enhance the nickname ‘More than a Club’, working with special groups.

Alongside players like goalkeeper Ter Stegen, defender Lenglet, and youngsters Pedri and Ansu Fati, Dani Alves joined the youngsters from the Barça Foundation and wrote messages to decorate the vehicle (see the video).