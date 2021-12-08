Dayane vents about presenter reviews

Dayane Mello, the eleventh eliminated from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), vented about the criticism he received about his participation in the rural reality.

In a live made for RecordTV Goiás, the model, who had her behavior in the house criticized even by Tatá Werneck, reported on how she reacted to the negative comments she read about herself, coming from former confinement colleagues and other public figures:

There are other people that I don’t even want to see again because they went out here and they only tell me horrible things about me, including a presenter there the other day. Wow, we are here giving all the effort […] and you come across people wanting to use their image to promote themselves, speaking badly. I won’t be talking bad about people in here, I’m talking about the game right now. But for me it’s a turned page. While people are focused on badmouthing me, I am focused on my life doing my thing. It is very sad to come across this situation. Dayane Mello

The ex-peo also stated that she intends to maintain her friendship only with Dynho Alves, MC Gui, sthephane Matos and Tiago Piquilo and criticized their old alliances in the house.

“In there I donated myself to the wrong people,” she said, citing Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco.

Sthedynho Opinion

The model even ruled out that something is going on beyond friendship and brotherly love between Sthefane and Dynho, and needled MC Mirella and Victor Igoh, now the dancer’s ex-wife and the influencer’s ex-fiancé:

All this stuff about Dynho and Sthefane I don’t believe. I think people really watch PlayPlus, we are always there psychologically destroyed. We are talking about sex, love, family, husband, wife. […] They treat each other like brothers. This thing, I think, with boyfriends who send a statement, girlfriend who already feels single before talking, I think this is all a lot of speculation. They want to navigate there in the fame of the people inside. I think, it’s my point of view. I’ve never seen anything like that against Dynho and Sthe. Dayane Mello

The former peon also stated that she had contact with Bia Michele, MC Gui’s fiancée, who was seen without a ring after the pawn and Aline Mineiro exchanged warmer hugs at the last party:

MC Gui is just letting me down in some things now. I even talk to Bia, MC Gui’s fiancée, she wrote to me and said: ‘Dayane, you were the only woman who respected my boyfriend there, thank you very much’. Good that people know my values ​​and who I really am. Dayane Mello

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

1 / 26 The friendship of Sthe and Dynho Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves came together right at the beginning of the rural reality show. Play/PlayPlus two / 26 kitchen chat The two had many conversations and exchanged advice. Play/PlayPlus 3 / 26 hug that comforts Who doesn’t like it, right? Play/Playplus 4 / 26 A little dance to cheer up The digital influencer and the dancer danced a lot in the days they spent together. Play/PlayPlus 5 / 26 enjoying the parties The two showed all the “malemolence” they have during the polar party! Play/Playplus 6 / 26 Always together In fact, the duo enjoyed the parties a lot, always together! Play/Playplus 7 / 26 Kiss on cheek Dynho got a peck on the cheek from Sthe at the saloon party. Play/PlayPlus 8 / 26 Together in everything! The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during party Play/Playplus 9 / 26 Sthe attacked with a manicure Sthe even did Dynho’s nails in confinement. Play/PlayPlus 10 / 26 nestled in the tree house The pair spent a lot of time in the treehouse, exchanging hugs… Play/Playplus 11 / 26 A sweet to close the night … and sharing brigadeiro pots! Play/PlayPlus 12 / 26 bedroom strategies In the fourth, Sthe and Dynho shared gameplay strategies. Play/Playplus 13 / 26 gossip in bed The two also talked about their fellow inmates, allies and adversaries. Play/PlayPlus 14 / 26 Rico messed up the moment Dynho supported Sthefane when the girl was not feeling well. Play/PlayPlus 15 / 26 Robe hugs The girl used her friend’s hugs several times during the program. Play/Playplus 16 / 26 fun in the pool The two also enjoyed the pool a lot. Play/PlayPlus 17 / 26 The two shared laughs Joy that overflows…. Play/PlayPlus 18 / 26 games in the room In the living room, the two played and had fun alone and in the company of their colleagues in confinement. Play/PlayPlus 19 / 26 Left over affections Dynho got a caress on her friend’s chin. Play/Playplus 20 / 26 flowers to decorate The two combined and adorned themselves with flowers in their hair and face. Play/PlayPlus 21 / 26 “We walk the same!” Friends even wore matching clothes to treat the animals! Play/Playpus 22 / 26 say xiiiiiis Photo to keep as a souvenir? Sure! Play/Playplus 23 / 26 Help here… One always ready to help the other Play/Playplus 24 / 26 Exchange of glances… The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa Play/Playplus 25 / 26 A helping hand in production Sthe helped his friend bleach his hair in confinement. Play/PlayPlus 26 / 26 Nap time The duo is inseparable even when it’s time to take a nap in the treehouse Play/PlayPlus