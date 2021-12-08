Dayane vents about presenter reviews

Dayane Mello, the eleventh eliminated from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), vented about the criticism he received about his participation in the rural reality.
In a live made for RecordTV Goiás, the model, who had her behavior in the house criticized even by Tatá Werneck, reported on how she reacted to the negative comments she read about herself, coming from former confinement colleagues and other public figures:
There are other people that I don’t even want to see again because they went out here and they only tell me horrible things about me, including a presenter there the other day. Wow, we are here giving all the effort […] and you come across people wanting to use their image to promote themselves, speaking badly. I won’t be talking bad about people in here, I’m talking about the game right now. But for me it’s a turned page. While people are focused on badmouthing me, I am focused on my life doing my thing. It is very sad to come across this situation. Dayane Mello
The ex-peo also stated that she intends to maintain her friendship only with Dynho Alves, MC Gui, sthephane Matos and Tiago Piquilo and criticized their old alliances in the house.
“In there I donated myself to the wrong people,” she said, citing Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco.
Sthedynho Opinion
The model even ruled out that something is going on beyond friendship and brotherly love between Sthefane and Dynho, and needled MC Mirella and Victor Igoh, now the dancer’s ex-wife and the influencer’s ex-fiancé:
All this stuff about Dynho and Sthefane I don’t believe. I think people really watch PlayPlus, we are always there psychologically destroyed. We are talking about sex, love, family, husband, wife. […] They treat each other like brothers. This thing, I think, with boyfriends who send a statement, girlfriend who already feels single before talking, I think this is all a lot of speculation. They want to navigate there in the fame of the people inside. I think, it’s my point of view. I’ve never seen anything like that against Dynho and Sthe. Dayane Mello
The former peon also stated that she had contact with Bia Michele, MC Gui’s fiancée, who was seen without a ring after the pawn and Aline Mineiro exchanged warmer hugs at the last party:
MC Gui is just letting me down in some things now. I even talk to Bia, MC Gui’s fiancée, she wrote to me and said: ‘Dayane, you were the only woman who respected my boyfriend there, thank you very much’. Good that people know my values and who I really am. Dayane Mello
