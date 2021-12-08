Dayane vents about presenter reviews

Dayane Mello, the eleventh eliminated from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), vented about the criticism he received about his participation in the rural reality.

In a live made for RecordTV Goiás, the model, who had her behavior in the house criticized even by Tatá Werneck, reported on how she reacted to the negative comments she read about herself, coming from former confinement colleagues and other public figures:

There are other people that I don’t even want to see again because they went out here and they only tell me horrible things about me, including a presenter there the other day. Wow, we are here giving all the effort […] and you come across people wanting to use their image to promote themselves, speaking badly. I won’t be talking bad about people in here, I’m talking about the game right now. But for me it’s a turned page. While people are focused on badmouthing me, I am focused on my life doing my thing. It is very sad to come across this situation. Dayane Mello

The ex-peo also stated that she intends to maintain her friendship only with Dynho Alves, MC Gui, sthephane Matos and Tiago Piquilo and criticized their old alliances in the house.

“In there I donated myself to the wrong people,” she said, citing Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco.

Sthedynho Opinion

The model even ruled out that something is going on beyond friendship and brotherly love between Sthefane and Dynho, and needled MC Mirella and Victor Igoh, now the dancer’s ex-wife and the influencer’s ex-fiancé:

All this stuff about Dynho and Sthefane I don’t believe. I think people really watch PlayPlus, we are always there psychologically destroyed. We are talking about sex, love, family, husband, wife. […] They treat each other like brothers. This thing, I think, with boyfriends who send a statement, girlfriend who already feels single before talking, I think this is all a lot of speculation. They want to navigate there in the fame of the people inside. I think, it’s my point of view. I’ve never seen anything like that against Dynho and Sthe. Dayane Mello

The former peon also stated that she had contact with Bia Michele, MC Gui’s fiancée, who was seen without a ring after the pawn and Aline Mineiro exchanged warmer hugs at the last party:

MC Gui is just letting me down in some things now. I even talk to Bia, MC Gui’s fiancée, she wrote to me and said: ‘Dayane, you were the only woman who respected my boyfriend there, thank you very much’. Good that people know my values ​​and who I really am. Dayane Mello

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho and Sthe say they are calm about their behavior in reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 26

The friendship of Sthe and Dynho

Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves came together right at the beginning of the rural reality show.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Concerned about the kiss he gave Aline, Sthe asks Dynho for advice - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 26

kitchen chat

The two had many conversations and exchanged advice.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe exchange tender hugs - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 26

hug that comforts

Who doesn’t like it, right?

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos dance outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 26

A little dance to cheer up

The digital influencer and the dancer danced a lot in the days they spent together.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 26

enjoying the parties

The two showed all the “malemolence” they have during the polar party!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe exchange caresses in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 26

Always together

In fact, the duo enjoyed the parties a lot, always together!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane kisses Dynho on the cheek - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 26

Kiss on cheek

Dynho got a peck on the cheek from Sthe at the saloon party.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during a party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 26

Together in everything!

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe does Dynho's nails - Play/PlayPlus

9 / 26

Sthe attacked with a manicure

Sthe even did Dynho’s nails in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is happy to hear Dynho Alves say he doesn't see her being eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 26

nestled in the tree house

The pair spent a lot of time in the treehouse, exchanging hugs…

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho enjoy brigadeiro in the treehouse with other pedestrians - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 26

A sweet to close the night

… and sharing brigadeiro pots!

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho exchange looks in bed - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 26

bedroom strategies

In the fourth, Sthe and Dynho shared gameplay strategies.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos talk in the headquarters room - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 26

gossip in bed

The two also talked about their fellow inmates, allies and adversaries.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho consoles Sthe during party in the headquarters room - Playback/PlayPlus

14 / 26

Rico messed up the moment

Dynho supported Sthefane when the girl was not feeling well.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho hugging in a bathrobe in their bedroom - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 26

Robe hugs

The girl used her friend’s hugs several times during the program.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves bathe in the pool - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 26

fun in the pool

The two also enjoyed the pool a lot.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves talk in the tree house - Reproduction/PlayPlus

17 / 26

The two shared laughs

Joy that overflows….

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho play in the living room - Playback/PlayPlus

18 / 26

games in the room

In the living room, the two played and had fun alone and in the company of their colleagues in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe caresses Dynho's chin - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 26

Left over affections

Dynho got a caress on her friend’s chin.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane talk about the game - Play/PlayPlus

20 / 26

flowers to decorate

The two combined and adorned themselves with flowers in their hair and face.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves wear matching looks - Reproduction/Playpus

21 / 26

“We walk the same!”

Friends even wore matching clothes to treat the animals!

Play/Playpus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

22 / 26

say xiiiiiis

Photo to keep as a souvenir? Sure!

Play/Playplus

Farm 13: Dynho helps Sthe put the string - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 26

Help here…

One always ready to help the other

Play/Playplus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 26

Exchange of glances…

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe helps Dynho bleach his hair - Play/PlayPlus

25 / 26

A helping hand in production

Sthe helped his friend bleach his hair in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane nap in the treehouse - Reproduction/PlayPlus

26 / 26

Nap time

The duo is inseparable even when it’s time to take a nap in the treehouse

Play/PlayPlus

After Dayane Mello left, who deserves to win the reality show?

0.84%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.04%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.45%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

37.14%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.53%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 61836 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

