December PS Plus games are now available for download; Deadly Shell without upgrade

PS Plus games from December 2021 can now be enjoyed by subscribers. Click on the links below and redeem the titles or enjoy them directly from your console’s PS Store.

Just an observation: as expected, Deadly Shell only offers the PS4 version.

Description:

Mortal Shell is a relentless action-RPG complex that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remnants of humanity wither and rot, zealous enemies decay in the ruins. They have no mercy and survival will require conscience, precision and superior instincts. Find hidden shrines of devoted followers and discover your true purpose.

Description:

Good to be bad… Embark on a new DC/LEGO adventure as you become the greatest villain in the universe. Players will create and control a new super-villain in the game, performing evil and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Within an open-world experience of the DC universe, the Justice League disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection in the hands of its “Justice Union” counterparts. You and a bunch of bumblings must discover the intentions of Earth’s new, and strange, superheroes. Along with renowned DC Super Villains: The Joker, Harlequin, and many other members of the League of Injustice, players will be part of an epic adventure.

Description:

Instantly unleash the power of Godfall! Godfall Challenger Edition instantly unlocks a top-level Valorplate, rewards you with skill points and a vast array of deadly weapons. Challenge the three endgame modes Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials. Destroy your enemies and earn equipment worthy of a true Valorplate. Loot and slash in up to 3 people co-op mode to show off your skills, hone your skills and crush your enemies.

· Instantly unlock the power of a high-level Valorplate

· Loot world-destroying weapons and equipment

· Combine various techniques and powerful equipment to hone your skills

· Instantly unlock all three endgame modes

· Master five distinct weapon classes

· Challenge legendary bosses

· Use your forge to enhance and enchant weapons

· Venture into epic quests and earn rewards

All editions of Godfall support cooperative mode and support player matching and intergenerational matches.

Godfall Challenger Edition – The end of the game is just the beginning.