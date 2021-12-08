decency prescribed in Brazil

× Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

O filing request of the case against squid fur Guaruja triplex, by prescription, frees the PT boss from remotest possibility of being condemned again, as well as the Brazilians of have a decent country in the short and medium term.. To complete this unforgettable day, the Second Class of the Supreme filed the denunciation of currency evasion against Jacob Barata Son (photo), the “king of the bus”. The rapporteur of the request for habeas corpus, minister Gilmar Mendes, considered “inept” the Lava Jato complaint against your goddaughter’s father by marriage—and your wife’s goddaughter as well, Guiomar, sister of a partner of Jacob Barata Filho, Mr. Francisco Feitosa de Albuquerque Lima.

The unsuspected filing was made by the score of 3 to 1, with the contrary and sadly lonely vote of Edson Fachin. To refresh the reader’s memory: in 2017, the businessman was arrested at Tom Jobim airport, in Rio de Janeiro, with the equivalent of 40 thousand reais in foreign currency, an amount above what is allowed by Brazilian law. I was on a one-way ticket to Portugal, in clear escape route for prosecutors and police who were investigating his involvement in the gigantic corruption scheme set up by former Rio governor Sergio Cabral. Edson Fachin said: “From my reading of the records, the complaint is not general and describes unlawful acts”. In fact.

Other facts. Jacob Barata Son was released three times by Gilmar Mendes. Your lawyer at the time was Rodrigo Mudrovitsch, coincidentally the same as the minister. Mudrovitsch was recently elected Judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, with the support of Jair Bolsonaro, who nominated him for the position. Being a judge on the Inter-American Court of Human Rights will add shine to Mudrovitsch’s curriculum, giving him accreditation for try for a spot on the STF, at some point in the not-too-distant future, to the sincere joy of Gilmar Mendes.

Returning to Lula. After the news of the request to archive the case against the PT boss, Sergio Moro wrote on Twitter: “Legal maneuvers finally buried the case of Lula’s Triplex, accused in Lava Jato. Corruption crimes should be imprescriptible, as the damage caused to society, which dies from lack of adequate health, which does not advance in education, can never be repaired”.

But who really cares? All in all, what was prescribed in Brazil was decency, and it’s not that we had much.