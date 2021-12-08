Democracy Summit and Olympic boycott deepen crisis between US and China

In a new act in the escalation of tensions between the United States and China, the Americans announced this Monday, (6/12) that they will carry out a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, in 2022.

The move means that the US will not send a diplomatic representation to the country especially for the competition, and that neither US President Joe Biden, nor any other high-ranking US official, will go to the Chinese capital in February.

But the delegation of American athletes must present themselves fully and compete for medals normally.

As the US already has a strong diplomatic presence in the country, in practical terms, it will be up to officials at local consulates and embassies to deal with matters related to athletes during the Games.

