Democracy Summit and Olympic boycott deepen crisis between US and China

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

From BBC News Brasil in Washington

December 7th 2021

Credit, Getty Images

In a new act in the escalation of tensions between the United States and China, the Americans announced this Monday, (6/12) that they will carry out a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, in 2022.

The move means that the US will not send a diplomatic representation to the country especially for the competition, and that neither US President Joe Biden, nor any other high-ranking US official, will go to the Chinese capital in February.

But the delegation of American athletes must present themselves fully and compete for medals normally.

As the US already has a strong diplomatic presence in the country, in practical terms, it will be up to officials at local consulates and embassies to deal with matters related to athletes during the Games.

“For our part, what we have announced is that we will not send any diplomats or official representation due to the genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Xinjiang by the People’s Republic of China. In view of the ongoing atrocities, we will not send representatives to signal that these games are just ‘a normal occurrence,'” said Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, Washington’s foreign ministry.

While there was pressure from lawmakers for tougher measures – which would even include the exclusion of American athletes from medal competitions – White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that adopting “a diplomatic boycott will allow the US support Olympic athletes who have worked hard to compete in the international games, but not show political support in disputes with China. The American team will have our full support.”

In response, China promised “firm countermeasures”. “I want to emphasize that the Winter Olympics is not a stage for political positioning or manipulation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Specialists in US-China relations are now trying to understand what the impact of recent moves by the two countries might be on the relationship between the two nations in the future.

“I don’t think it will significantly change the relationship because by now it’s pretty bad. It’s the worst I’ve seen since I went to China for the first time in 1989. At that time, the relationship wasn’t very good. which is worse now, in part because there is more at stake,” said political scientist Mary Gallagher, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Michigan.

According to her, although 1989 there was the iconic Tiananmen Square massacre, when the Chinese communist government harshly repressed protests for political opening, which led to arms embargoes and maintenance of restrictions on trade by the US, the economies of the two countries were not as intrinsically linked – as competitors and codependents – as they are now.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, China has been the target of protests by Muslim groups in defense of Xinjiang Uighurs

The possibility of some kind of boycott of the Olympics had been discussed throughout the year 2021 in the US. On the final day of Donald Trump’s Republican government, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that China had committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uighurs, an ethnic Muslim group that inhabits China’s Xinjiang region.

In taking this step, the US government has become the first state to use such terms to describe the actions taken by the Chinese government against ethnicity in recent years, which include arbitrary and mass detention of millions of people in the region, forced sterilizations and repression of the religious freedom of the group.

China reacted, calling Pompeo’s words “crazy actions” and saying they “seriously disrupted US-China relations.”

In a rare act of continuity between the two US administrations, however, newly inaugurated Democratic President Joe Biden spoke on the topic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in their first telephone conversation and new Secretary of State Anthony Blinken endorsed the words of the predecessor less than two months after arriving in Washington.

In July, a bipartisan commission of congressmen sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to say that no Olympics should be held in a country “whose government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity” and that “we have not seen evidence that the IOC has taken any steps to pressure the Chinese government to change its behavior” towards the Uighurs and other minorities. On Monday, the IOC said that it “respects” the American decision.

“It’s important to understand what brought us to this point. Biden’s decision to boycott diplomatically was the result of two things. First, his very early and very aggressive stance on the issue of human rights in China, which set a limit The second is quite substantial political pressure. It should be noted that if the White House had not taken this initiative, members of Congress could have pushed the situation to a similar outcome,” explains Clayton Allen, United States director of the Eurasia Group policy consultancy.

In August, a poll published by the American website Axios showed that half of Americans would like the Olympics not to take place in China.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tennis player and medalist Peng Shuai disappeared after reporting sexual abuse of a former Politburo member

In early November, a seemingly individual and isolated episode added to the geopolitical landscape an element that appears to have unbalanced American public opinion against China and to have been decisive in Biden’s decision now.

Tennis star and Chinese Olympic medalist Peng Shuai claimed in her Chinese social media profile Weibo that she was sexually abused by former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Politburo standing committee, the top power of the Chinese Communist Party.

After Shuai filed the complaint, the post disappeared, her profiles went silent, and she went out of public view for weeks. Since then, Peng Shuai has reappeared punctually in interactions considered controlled by bodies such as the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which last week announced the suspension of its tournaments in China, a decision that could result in millions of losses for the group.

“Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation,” WTA CEO Steven Simon said in a statement.

“Until recently, there wasn’t much appetite for even a diplomatic boycott. But I think the treatment of Peng Shuai has had a galvanizing effect on public opinion outside China, in part because I think people in the US have paid more attention to this issue. .The general public may not care much for news related to the mass detention in Xinjiang and also the crackdown in Hong Kong,” says Gallagher.

The expert notes, however, that Biden’s move must not have surprised Beijing, which had already somehow priced in the boycott.

“A diplomatic boycott is probably more politically acceptable because the Chinese government understands that it’s really done for domestic public opinion,” says Gallagher.

The US invitation to Taiwan that angered China

A complicating factor for the analysis of how the boycott will be based on the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party is the fact that the announcement of the measure comes in the same week that Biden will host his Democracy Summit – an event to which he invited 110 world leaders to discuss how to strengthen democratic structures and defend human rights and individual freedoms. Among the guests, Biden called political leaders from Taiwan, which China does not regard as an independent nation but as part of the country.

“To some extent, the summit is a way of speaking (badly) about China and Russia. But it also recognizes that we live in a global environment where power is more dispersed and in which emerging global powers have different ways of managing its political life . And the concern of the Biden government is that democracy, to be the dominant form of governance, has to show that it can defend itself globally,” Thomas Thomas said to BBC News Brasil Shannon.

Biden’s move angered Beijing. “The collusion between US and Taiwanese authorities to provoke provocations and play with fire is extremely dangerous. Efforts to support and encourage the forces of ‘Taiwan independence’ and challenge the principle of one China is like trying to stem the tide with a broomstick.” , said Zhao, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Through diplomatic channels, China circulated a document entitled: “China, a working democracy”. In the text, the Chinese tried to show that they are more democratic than the Americans because they are more efficient than the US in meeting the population’s needs.

“The invitation to Taiwan is risky and provocative. The pressure on Taiwan is only going to increase, and in some ways the US is likely making the situation there even more difficult. The Chinese have many economic levers they can pull to show their displeasure, and they can also do some more military actions, like flights over Taiwan. There’s a lot of room for miscalculations and an accident that could turn into something much, much worse. I think this is an area where the US and China, even unintentionally, they could end up in some kind of military conflict,” says Gallagher.

the chinese answer

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Olympic Games are once again the scene of political dispute with the decision of a diplomatic boycott by the US

For Allen, it is difficult to separate the impact caused, on the one hand, by the boycott and, on the other, by the invitation to Taiwan. “The American decision to go ahead with this should reverse efforts to stabilize the resumption of dialogue between Biden and China,” says Allen.

In mid-November, the two presidents had a virtual meeting for nearly 3 hours. They agreed on cooperation to reduce pressure on the price of oil and started talks about non-proliferation of weapons.

At COP-26, the two countries also demonstrated their willingness to work together to combat global warming by launching a joint statement. Now, analysts say, all these initiatives are in jeopardy. And some kind of understanding or agreement on tariff barriers has become more unlikely.

Occasionally, the Chinese can also resort to symbolic sanctions against American politicians or activists and, indirectly, encourage commercial boycotts of some US brand.

But the strength and type of retaliation the Chinese should produce will also depend on the moves of American allies.

The US hopes that at least Canada, Australia and the UK will announce that they will join the diplomatic boycott launched by them. If that doesn’t happen, the American position vis-à-vis China will be weakened. But if, in addition to these allies, the Americans manage to bring Japan or Korea into action – which seems more unlikely – the impact on the Chinese would be significantly greater. And your answer, perhaps, more inflamed.

On Monday, the Eurasia Group report released shortly after the boycott was announced, notes, however, that the situation China and the US are in includes elements that are beyond the control of the two governments.

During the Olympic Games, some athlete from the West may try to make amends to Peng Shuai or criticize China. A spark that could lead to unknown outcomes with global impacts.