Deolane does live shack with Rainha Matos in Farofa da Gkay

Deolane Bezerra decided to go and get satisfaction from Rainha Matos after having her title of “doctor” questioned by the ADM of the eponymous gossip profile. The embarrassing encounter took place at Farofa da Gkay and was broadcast live by Deolane on Instagram.

“Guys, another gossip who was talking bad about me yesterday. I’m going to see if she speaks in front of me now”, says Bezerra, going to meet the blogger. “Hi, Queen Matos, do you want to talk about me in front of me now, love?” he snapped.

The owner of the gossip profile replied: “I just said that for me a doctor is the one who has a doctorate.” “It’s just that you don’t understand anything about the law”, countered the lawyer.

Later, Rainha Matos explained that she commented on a podcast saying that “a doctor is the one who has a doctorate”, after Deolane Bezerra disparaged my work and that of other gossip pages.

“It’s worth remembering that if it weren’t for the pages, 50% of you wouldn’t even know it exists. I don’t talk about her on my Instagram, neither good nor bad. The end. I spoke to her face, but super embarrassed. I’m not used to shacks. But she…”, said Rainha Mattos.

Deolane, on the other hand, told Stories that she is “a doctor par excellence” and that, if Queen Matos is upset, that she “go complain to God, to Dom Pedro who gave us the title”. “Atura or a freak, Queen”, provoked.

Color Photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Farofa da GKay: actress and influencer Gessica Kayane closed the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza, to celebrate her birthdayReproduction/Instagram

Color photo of influencer GKay in a bikini at the beach***GKay-influencer-Farofa by GKay

GKay is an influencer and comedian, born in Paraíba. Today, she has more than 12 million followers on InstagramReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Gessica Kayane arrives for her Gkay Farofa party***Gkay 1 crumb

The column LeoDias discovered that the party with a festival atmosphere costs R$2.8 million. Lodging, drinks and food are released by the influencer Leo Franco / AgNews

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

The event started this Sunday (5/12) and, according to the forecast, will run until this Tuesday (7), with several concerts and a pool party afternoonReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

There was no lack of VIPs during the first two days of GKay’s Farofa. More than 200 people are expected in the 3 daysReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Organized since 2017, the party was awaited by fans and celebrities. In 2020, the event cannot be held because of the pandemicReproduction/Instagram

Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

The event has become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Penetrations, making out and reconciliation marked the 2nd day of the event Reproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Among the attractions are Wesley Safadão, Alok, É o Tchan, Pedro Sampaio, Zé Felipe, Léo Santana, Kevinho and a special show by SimariaReproduction/Instagram

Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Gkay invited several popular influencers on the internet, such as Little Lo, Dr. Deolane Bezerra, Vittor Fernando, João Guilherme, Kéfera, Virginia and Zé FelipeReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. At the site, mannequins in sensual garments and erotic objects were made available to anyone who wants to enter.***Gkay flour

This Monday (7/12) the guests had access to the Dark Room, inspired by the movie 50 Shades of Grey. Nobody can enter the place with a cell phoneInstagram/Reproduction

Color photo of the secret room at GKay's Farofa party, in Fortaleza***GKay-2021-Fortaleza-secret room-3

The column LeoDias entered the Dark Room and showed exclusive photosLeo Dias Column

Color photo of the secret room at GKay's Farofa party, in Fortaleza***GKay-2021-Fortaleza-secret room-2

Among the items, handcuffs, whips, feathers and moreLeo Dias Column

Color photo of the secret room at GKay's Farofa party, in Fortaleza***GKay-2021-Fortaleza-secret room-1

In the center, a giant bed with a red sheetLeo Dias Column

Color photography. Kefera kisses Pabllo Salles at Farofa da Gkay***GKay flour

During the first two days of the festivities, some famous people were enjoying an affair, among them Kéfera and Pabllo Salles. Other famous people were caught giving triple kissLeo Franco / Agnews

In the color photograph, Gkay appears in the center of the image beside Zé Felipe (left) and Virginia (right)***Gkay, Virginia and Zé Felipe

The highlights of the last day of the party are the shows by Kevinho and Léo Santana. Gkay also usually prepares a special afterInstagram/Reproduction

