Deolane does live shack with Rainha Matos in Farofa da Gkay

Deolane Bezerra decided to go and get satisfaction from Rainha Matos after having her title of “doctor” questioned by the ADM of the eponymous gossip profile. The embarrassing encounter took place at Farofa da Gkay and was broadcast live by Deolane on Instagram.

“Guys, another gossip who was talking bad about me yesterday. I’m going to see if she speaks in front of me now”, says Bezerra, going to meet the blogger. “Hi, Queen Matos, do you want to talk about me in front of me now, love?” he snapped.

Deolane Bezerra in studio Deolane Bezerra records new music in São Paulo

The owner of the gossip profile replied: “I just said that for me a doctor is the one who has a doctorate.” “It’s just that you don’t understand anything about the law”, countered the lawyer.

Later, Rainha Matos explained that she commented on a podcast saying that “a doctor is the one who has a doctorate”, after Deolane Bezerra disparaged my work and that of other gossip pages.

“It’s worth remembering that if it weren’t for the pages, 50% of you wouldn’t even know it exists. I don’t talk about her on my Instagram, neither good nor bad. The end. I spoke to her face, but super embarrassed. I’m not used to shacks. But she…”, said Rainha Mattos.

Deolane, on the other hand, told Stories that she is “a doctor par excellence” and that, if Queen Matos is upset, that she “go complain to God, to Dom Pedro who gave us the title”. “Atura or a freak, Queen”, provoked.

Farofa da GKay: actress and influencer Gessica Kayane closed the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza, to celebrate her birthday. The column LeoDias discovered that the party with a festival atmosphere costs R$2.8 million. Lodging, drinks and food are released by the influencer. The event started this Sunday (5/12) and, according to the forecast, will run until this Tuesday (7), with several concerts and a pool party afternoon. There was no lack of VIPs during the first two days of GKay's Farofa. More than 200 people are expected in the 3 days. Organized since 2017, the party was awaited by fans and celebrities. In 2020, the event cannot be held because of the pandemic. Among the attractions are Wesley Safadão, Alok, É o Tchan, Pedro Sampaio, Zé Felipe, Léo Santana, Kevinho and a special show by Simaria. Gkay invited several popular influencers on the internet, such as Little Lo, Dr. Deolane Bezerra, Vittor Fernando, João Guilherme, Kéfera, Virginia and Zé Felipe. This Monday (7/12) the guests had access to the Dark Room, inspired by the movie 50 Shades of Grey. Nobody can enter the place with a cell phone. The column LeoDias entered the Dark Room and showed exclusive photos. Among the items, handcuffs, whips, feathers and more. In the center, a giant bed with a red sheet. During the first two days of the festivities, some famous people were enjoying an affair, among them Kéfera and Pabllo Salles. Other famous people were caught giving triple kiss. The highlights of the last day of the party are the shows by Kevinho and Léo Santana. Gkay also usually prepares a special after.

