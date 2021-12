The president of the special commission, Aliel Machado; in the background, the reporter Fábio Trad| Photo: Chamber Agency

The rapporteur of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which establishes the imprisonment of those sentenced in second instance, federal deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS), requested the removal of his text from the agenda of the special committee of the Chamber that discusses the issue, and who had scheduled the vote on the report for this Wednesday (8). With Trad’s decision, the vote was suspended.

Trad’s move was prompted by the massive replacement of commission members, promoted by party leaders between yesterday and today. The change was seen by members of the collegiate as an action to prevent the approval of the text. “Parliamentarians who were in favor of the PEC were, coincidentally, replaced by parliamentarians who are against the PEC”, joked deputy Gilson Marques (Novo-SC). Trad said he was withdrawing his report because the text had not been discussed with the parliamentarians who are now members of the commission.

The parties that changed their deputies are PSC, MDB, DEM, PT, PL, Republicans and PP. The appointment of members of the House committees is a decision of the party leaders, and there are no restrictions on exchanges.

With Trad’s decision, the debate on the PEC is paralyzed until the presentation of a new report.