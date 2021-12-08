Dermatologists discover cause of mysterious outbreak causing itchy skin lesion in Pernambuco; check out

Dermatologists working in the Northeast helped to solve a mystery that affected residents of municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. With the support of the Brazilian Society of the specialty (SBD), they implemented a series of actions that made it possible to identify the causes of more than 200 cases of dermatitis registered in the localities. The condition was first released by JC on November 18th. Now, SBD confirms that the problem is related to a moth’s wings.

The outbreak of papular-erythematous-pruritic dermatitis, with an urticarial appearance, challenged the city’s medical services. The cases took place in two communities bordering the forest, located in an Atlantic Forest reserve area of ​​the Dois Irmãos State Park, in Recife.

The work carried out by dermatologists Cláudia Ferraz and Vidal Haddad Junior allowed us to discard several hypotheses raised to explain the origin of the outbreak. Among the possibilities were ivermectin poisoning, scabies (scabies), insect bites and others. However, there was no technical or scientific proof.

“The hypothesis of scabies was absurd, as the type of transmission is different, the distribution and appearance of the skin lesions were different and no mite was found in many samples of direct examination and histopathological exams”, cites a technical note signed by the two specialists from SBD.

To identify the real causes, dermatologist Cláudia Ferraz conducted a survey of the correct epidemiological history and adequately described the lesions, which led to suspicion of a probable etiology. In turn, Vidal Haddad Junior, who had witnessed and published other outbreaks, clarified the etiology of the eruption.

The genus of moths; know why they itch

The key to the problem lies in the wings of moths of the genus hylesia, which reproduce at this time of year and cause epidemics of dermatitis in various parts of the country. These insects enter domestic environments and, when struggling against light sources, release tiny body bristles that penetrate deeply into human skin and cause intense dermatitis observed.

In addition to the initial inflammation, described in histopathology as a lymphocytic infiltrate, there is a likelihood of granuloma formation in later stages. Dermatitis lasts for days and even weeks, due to the permanence of the bristles (“flechettes”) on the skin. These bristles can be seen on the skin and examinations have clearly shown them.

SBD specialists explain that treatment is focused on inflammation with topical corticosteroids and antihistamines, and sometimes, depending on the extent of the lesions, the use of systemic corticosteroids may be necessary. “With proof of the bristles in the direct examination, extremely compatible clinical and epidemiological history and a report of moths at the site made by the residents, we conclude that the mystery is solved and we hope that the correct treatments are given to the population”, point out dermatologists Claudia Ferraz and Vidal Haddad Júnior.