Designer George Pérez reveals terminal illness

This Tuesday, December 7, the artist George Pérez released a note on his social networks explaining his current health condition. He was diagnosed with stage three, inoperable pancreatic cancer and has a life expectancy of between six months to a year.

In the note, the artist says that he will give up the treatment, and that he intends to make one last autograph session, as well as a last public appearance, to embrace the fans. A page of Facebook will be created to update information and exchange ideas with readers.

George Pérez is, without a doubt, one of the greatest superhero comic book designers of all time. The art of Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985-1986), in partnership with screenwriter Marv Wolfman, a milestone when it comes to crossovers and mega-events with all the characters from the same publisher. The plot follows in Antimonitor’s footsteps and his plan to destroy all of the multiverses in the DC universe, in season.

Pérez also had a memorable spell at several titles in the A.D and of the Marvel, such as New Titans, Wonder Woman, Superman, Hulk, Justice League and Avengers. And, speaking of these last ones, he is the art of the last meeting produced between the characters of the two main North American publishers: Justice League vs. Avengers, which also featured a script by Kurt Busiek.

With the incredible talent of his detailed stroke, Pérez was always an approachable and friendly person, present at events, until he left about three years ago due to health problems, particularly with his eyesight.

Many readers of superhero comics fell in love with the genre with the work of this artist who has greatly marked the history of world ninth art.