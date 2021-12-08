Deyverson uses Rger Guedes as an example and says he doesn’t rule out defending Corinthians in the future

After helping Corinthians’ biggest rivals win the Libertadores title in 2021, forward Deyverson didn’t rule out the possibility of defending Timon in the future. The player used Roger Guedes as an example.

In participation in the SBT Arena, Deyverson was honest when he said that, because of his work, he is a “commodity” and left the future open to, one day, defend Corinthians.

“I’m a commodity. I don’t know what day tomorrow. If I asked (Róger) Guedes that question, maybe he would say the same thing when he was at Palmeiras, and today he is at Corinthians“, said the athlete in an interview with the board me and beja.

Today, Deyverson has a contract with Palmeiras until June 2022. This way, the player can sign a pre-contract with any other team from January. Still, Deyverson stressed that he wants to remain at the rival.

In 2018, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, Deyverson was marked by a provocation to Corinthians players. At the moment of his substitution, the player gave a wink to the Alvinegro reserves and started a mess in Derby.

In September of this year, the player committed a “faux pas” when reposting a publication of the “day of the wink” that contained the Corinthians anthem. On social networks, fans joked that the reason was the dream of defending Timão.

