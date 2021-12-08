Dies Benício, creator of posters for 300 national films, aged 84

RIO – Illustrator José Luiz Benício, known as Benício, considered the “king of Brazilian pin-ups” and responsible for posters of several national cinema productions of the years, died this Tuesday, 7th at the age of 84, in Rio de Janeiro. 1970 and 1980. Since 2014, he was weakened due to two strokes, which took part of the command in his right hand. The death was confirmed by the family on social networks. The cause, however, has not yet been disclosed.

Born in 1936 in Rio Pardo, Rio Grande do Sul, Benício was the author of more than 300 national cinema posters and hundreds of record covers, in addition to countless book covers and advertisements. Among his most iconic works is the poster for the hit “Dona Flor and her two husbands”, from 1976.

After entering advertising in the 1950s, Benício gained fame designing a Brazilian version of pin-ups – voluptuous and fatal women who appeared on the covers of popular pocketbooks sold at newsstands. At the extinct publishing house Monterrey, the illustrator became a reference on the covers of the so-called pulp fiction, published on cheap paper dedicated to police, horror or science fiction narratives.

His trait was essential to the success of the series “Secret Memoirs of Giselle, the Naked Spy Who Rocked Paris”, written by journalist David Nasser as a serial in 1948, and which won a new publication as a pocketbook in Monterrey in the 1960s. drawing by Benício on the cover, which translated the entire erotic charge of the story, the series sold over 500,000 copies at newsstands.

In the 1970s, Benício became a darling of the film industry, signing posters for various national productions, an art that is now lost. The sinuous Sonia Braga, between José Wilker and Mauro Mendonça, from the poster of “Dona Flor and her two husbands” (1976) came out of her drawing board. Or the young Vera Fischer, naked, with braided legs, from the pornochanchada “A Superfemea” (1973).

Poster for the film “A Superfêmea”, made by Benício in 1973 Photo: Publicity

There were days when I drew up to three posters a day. His realistic line, which scribbled drawings that fell somewhere between kitsch and Zephyr’s catechisms (“But I’ve never done pornography like him, my reference is the American Norman Rockwell”, he said), mainly stamped the productions of Pornochanchada.

Just for the films of Os Trapalhões, there were around 30 posters. Benício says that he was wanted close to the release of the films and had to work from stills, photographs taken during filming, which he reinterpreted in gouache. Often, I didn’t get to see the features. For “Independência ou morte” (1972), on the other hand, Tarcísio Meira, who played the role of Dom Pedro, posed for the illustrator.

– I’m a lazy movie buff and most pornochanchadas didn’t interest me – he told GLOBO in 2010.

In his 60-year career, he has only heard one complaint. It was from Renata Sorrah, who thought of suing him (the court considered that the case did not even deserve to go to trial) because of his legs and belly showing on the poster for “Honeymoon and Peanuts”. Today, she laughs, and says that she would like to have a poster of the movie considered cult.

Because he often illustrated muses with little or no clothing, he had a reputation for being a catcher, but that wasn’t quite the case.

“They thought my studio was an orgy, that I was such a wanton, but none of them posed for me. I knew them by their portraits, and that’s it — he said, in an interview with GLOBO in 2014.

The illustrator’s work suffered two hits. First in 1992, after the closing of Embrafilme during the Collor government, which practically rendered the country’s film industry unfeasible. Then, already in the resumption, with the rise of electronic media in the 2000s, which made the production of posters faster and cheaper.

Alongside the cinema, Benício dedicated himself to advertising. The art that illustrates the label of the Catuaba Selvagem drink is his. Made in 1992, it is inspired by the character Conan, the Bárbaro.

Recently, he launched a collection of notebooks for Cícero Papelaria, and designed two covers: the one for the book “Monica(s)”, in which 150 artists, including the American Will Eisner, portray the child character of Mauricio de Sousa, and the from the compilation “The Mundane Comedy: three slutty police soap operas”, by Luiz Biajoni.

In 2010, the illustrator won the documentary “Benício – The master of pin-ups”, directed by the brothers Eduardo and João Calvet, dedicated to his trajectory. His work is also the subject of two books: “E Benício created a woman”, by journalist Gonçalo Junior, and “Sex & Crime: The Book Cover Art of Benicio”.