Discover 8 ways to read WhatsApp messages without getting noticed

O Whatsapp is a popular application to make small talk, find out about the news and simply exchange an idea with your friends. But sometimes, all the user wants is to read a message without the other discovering that he has already checked the content.

This desire is more common than you think, although it can be complicated in some cases. Those who don’t want to disable read confirmation, for example, need to work around the rules.

Here are ten ways to check your messages on whatsapp without giving the flag:

1 – Disable read confirmation

The simplest way to do this is to turn off the blue ticks that appear when you open the conversation. Just access the “Account” menu, “Privacy” and turn off the “Reading confirmation” switch.

2 – Open a conversation pop-up

In the iOS version of the messenger, the user can read part of the received content without having to click on the chat. Just tap the conversation for a few seconds and a pop-up appears on the screen.

3 – Activate notifications

When you turn on preview, you get a notification on your device whenever a new message arrives. The option is available in the “Notifications” menu in the WhatsApp settings.

4 – Create a widget

Android users can place a WhatsApp widget on their device’s home screen. One of them allows the user to see the messages received without having to enter the application.

5 – Turn off the internet

Another way to not let anyone know you’ve read the conversation is to turn off the internet. Without connection, the blue ticks don’t appear and the contact has no way of noticing that you’ve read what they’ve sent.

6 – Using WhatsApp Web

In the web version of the messenger, it is not necessary to click on the conversation to view the last message. You just need to bring the mouse cursor over the desired chat and wait a few seconds.

7 – Leave WhatsApp Web in the background

Open the messenger on the computer and put another program’s screen or a browser page about the conversation. Remember that if you click on the app, messages will be marked as read.

8 – Enable browser notifications

It is also possible to take advantage of notifications using WhatsApp on the computer. Click on the three dots at the top and activate the “Desktop notifications” and “Show preview” options.