Discover the new motorola edge 20: there are three models for all tastes

THE motorola has been an active brand since 1928, which over the years has developed a good reputation for providing innovative products.

Especially when it comes to smartphones, the company is committed to offering products with excellent quality and cost-effectiveness, as is the case with the new motorola edge 20.

There are three different models from the same cell phone series, meeting the needs and desires of different audiences.

Get to know each of them now:

motorola edge 20

O motorola edge 20 is the first 5G cell phone with an ultra-slim design in Brazil. The device has a structure Light, but very resistant, also counting with the Super Zoom of 30x and the Ultra Pixel technology, which allows the capture of clear images even in darker places.

Besides, it records videos with a wonderful 4K definition. The 144 Hz OLED Screen makes it possible to produce crystal clear images with vibrant tones, and also to view movies in a very fluid way.

You can split the cell phone in up to 12 installments of R$333.25 without interest or get one of 15% discount paying BRL 3,399.15 in cash and enjoy the following features:

Android 11 operating system

8GB RAM memory

128GB storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor (2.4GHz Octa-Core) | Adreno 642L

6.7” Max Vision Full HD+ Screen

4000 mAh battery

Main Camera: 108 MP and 30x Super Zoom

Front Camera: 32 MP

Weight of 163 g

When you buy the device, you will receive in the box:

1 Phone

1 protective cover

1 Manual Kit

1 Stereo Headset

1 USB-C Headphone Adapter

1 USB-C Sync Cable

1 Turbo Power™ Charger 30W

1 Chip Removal Tool

motorola edge 20 lite

O motorola edge 20 lite offers innovative 108 MP camera technology with mode double catch, allowing you to record simultaneously in a split screen with the rear and front cameras. The best way to record everything uncut!

Another notable point on the cell phone is its 5000 mAh battery, which together with the Turbo Power™ 30 charger, makes it possible 12 hours of use of the device with a simple 10-minute recharge.

You can split the cell phone up to 12 installments of BRL 2249.91 without interest or get one of 15% discount paying BRL 2,549.15 in cash and enjoy the following characteristics:

Android 11 operating system

6GB RAM memory

128GB storage

800U Dimensity Processor (2.4GHz Octa-Core) | ARM G57 MC3

6.7” Max Vision Full HD+ Screen

5000 mAh battery

Main Camera: 108 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Weight of 185 g

When you buy the device, you will receive in the box:

1 Phone

1 protective cover

1 Manual Kit

1 Stereo Headset

1 USB-C Sync Cable

1 Turbo Power™ Charger 30W

1 Chip Removal Tool

motorola edge 20 pro

O motorola edge 20 pro features multi-screen connectivity from Ready For platform, which optimizes the best qualities existing in the device. Just connect to the platform, wired or wireless, and enjoy the experience.

With a fast 144Hz refresh rate, viewing videos, series and movies is also very fluid and with a vibrant hue. In addition, the camera provides 8K video recording and a 50x Super Zoom!

You can split the cell phone in up to 12 installments of BRL 416.58 without interest or get one of 15% discount paying BRL 4,249.15 in cash and enjoy the following characteristics:

Android 11 operating system

12GB RAM memory

256GB Storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor (3.2GHz Octa-Core) | Adreno 650

6.7” Max Vision Full HD+ Screen

4500 mAh battery

Main Camera: 108 MP with 50x Super Zoom

Front Camera: 32 MP

190 g weight

When you buy the device, you will receive in the box:

1 Phone

1 protective cover

1 Manual Kit

1 USB-C Stereo Headset

1 USB-C Sync Cable

1 USB-C / HDMI cable

1 Turbo Power™ Charger 30W

1 Chip Removal Tool

1 Dock – Multimedia Base

1 Dock Manual

