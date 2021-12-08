Disruption in sight. Douglas Costa wanted to celebrate his wedding yesterday. Guild said ‘no’ – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Surreal situation.

Douglas Costa, even knowing that Grêmio is more than threatened by relegation, desperately needing to beat Atlético Mineiro, tomorrow, in Porto Alegre, the player got angry.

He wanted the board’s license to celebrate his wedding last night, at Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro. The Grêmio board was firm. Not authorized. The celebration would even have the animation of the Sorriso Maroto group. The place was booked. Friends and relatives of the player and the bride would go to the luxurious hotel.

But everything had to be cancelled.

The player, who earns R$1.5 million a month, had already been released for five days to get married in the Dominican Republic, had already been suspended in a childish manner from the match against Corinthians, received a yellow card for wanting to wax against São Paulo. Paul. When refusing to go through the end line and forcing to go down the side, he was warned by referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio.

Countless Grêmio fans were outraged.

And the player cursed those who criticized him.

This time, having been prevented from celebrating his own wedding, on Tuesday night, two days before the fundamental game, against Atlético Mineiro, Douglas Costa simply took all his photos with the Grêmio shirt on his social networks.

Which is a bad sign.

Both the player and the club know that he will not stay if there is relegation.

Grêmio would not continue to pay R$1.5 million per month for a player in the Second Division.

Hence the explanation for the attacking midfielder’s posture, according to fans on social media.

The truth is Diego Costa and Grêmio are on the verge of breaking up.

The player’s return didn’t pay…