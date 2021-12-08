Dissatisfied with the delay in care, patients at the UPA in Rocha Miranda try to prevent the doctor from leaving; Watch video

RIO — Videos circulating on social networks show patients, unhappy with the delay in care, preventing a doctor from leaving the UPA in Rocha Miranda to carry out the transfer of a patient this Monday morning. The confusion occurred because, according to the patients, there was no other doctor in the unit to assist them.

“She won’t leave. She’s the only doctor she has here. So she brings the other doctor to take her over. She’ll only leave when someone arrives to take her place”, said a patient who was waiting in the UPA lobby.

Flu surge: Attendances at state UPAs rise 429%, and the capital remains unvaccinated

The videos also show the moment when another woman who had not yet been assisted stood in front of the health professional and the unit’s security and fired, pointing her finger at the doctor’s face: “You’re not going out. Only. he’s going to leave when he sees me. I’ve talked to you there from the beginning.”



The case occurred this Monday morning at the Rocha Miranda unit

Then, a security guard from the UPA tries to make a barrier to open the way for the professional, but the patient in question stands in front of him. As she holds him by the shirt, he uses physical force to break free and prevent the patient from reaching the doctor, who is taken to the back of the unit.

Delay in service: Average daily attendance at state UPAs in RJ rises from 189 to 1,000 in one week

The coordination of UPA Rocha Miranda informed that a doctor who had been in attendance since the beginning of her shift was approached by patients who were dissatisfied with the length of service, being verbally abused and prevented from leaving her office. “Fearing for her physical integrity, she was taken inside the UPA, while the unit was reorganized after the disturbance. Moments later, she left the unit and entered the ambulance to carry out the transfer of a patient,” said the Municipal Department of Health (SMS), by note.

SMS also denied that Rocha Miranda’s UPA had only one doctor on duty: “the unit had two clinical doctors and two pediatricians providing care to the public” and said that this morning alone, around 100 consultations were carried out. Finally, he clarified that all health units in the city are serving at their maximum capacity due to the flu outbreak and that, on Monday, the unit registered a longer wait for care due to the high demand of patients with the flu syndrome.