Diver Youtuber finds bodies of missing teenagers 21 years ago – World

American diver and youtuber Jeremy Sides unveiled a 21 year mystery over the disappearance of two teenagers in the city of Sparta, Tennessee, United States. While diving in a river, he found the car and the alleged bodies of Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel, missing since April 3, 2000.

O found was filmed and shared by Sides on their YouTube channel.

The video, which accumulates more than 296,000 views, shows the investigation work of youtuber, the dives in a local river, the moment he finds the car and the removal of the vehicle by Sparta authorities.

Disappearance

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel disappeared in April 2000

Teenagers Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel were last seen on the night of April 3, 2000, on a tour of Foster’s Pontiac Grand Am. After years of inconclusive investigations, the case had already been declared closed by the Police.

In November, Sides decided to investigate the disappearance, and followed the population suspicions the place the two of them would have crashed into the river that surrounds Sparta. YouTuber decided to retrace the route taken by the two on the day they disappeared and found the possible place where the vehicle had crashed.

Despite being the car where the two teenagers were, the remains found will still undergo DNA tests to certify the identities

Using underwater cameras, the diver found the car and bodies of Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel. In the video, which he posted on YouTube, you can see the moment he confirms, when check the license plate, which was the same vehicle used by the young people the night they disappeared.

“I’m speechless, I’m very happy to have found them. I’m just really sad that they ended up like this,” says the youtuber.

Despite being the car where the two teenagers were, the remains found will still pass through DNA tests to certify the identities.