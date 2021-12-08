Djokovic appears on the Australian Open list after controversy over vaccination; Serena is out – Sports

The organization of the Australia Open announced on Wednesday the list of entries for the first Grand Slam of the year. The relationship relies on Brazilians Beatriz Haddad Maia and Thiago Monteiro directly in the main key, confirms the write-off of Serena Williams and indicates the possible participation of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne even after the tennis player complained about the requirement of vaccination against covid to compete in the event.

Current number 82 in the world, Bia will return to a Grand Slam main draw for the first time in three years. The covid-19 pandemic and suspension drove the tennis player away from the most important tournaments on the circuit. His last time was in 2019, at Wimbledon, when he overthrew the former world number 1, the Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, in her debut. Monteiro, in turn, appears in 89th on the ATP list. The number 1 in Brazil will dispute a Grand Slam bracket for the 15th time in his career.

The great absence that has been confirmed so far is Serena Williams, on medical recommendation. Winners of 23 Grand Slams, including seven at the Australian Open – the last of them in 2017 – the 40-year-old has had a season with injuries and hasn’t played since hobbling out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in June due to to a leg injury.

Craig Tiley, president of Tennis Australia, which organizes the Australian Open, had said last month that the American, who needs yet another Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s record, would play at Melbourne Park.

“Following the advice of my medical team, I decided to withdraw from this year’s Australian Open,” Serena said in an official statement. “Although it’s never an easy decision to make, I’m not where I need to be physically to compete. I’ll miss seeing the fans, but I’m excited to come back and compete at my highest level.”

Ashleigh Barty, currently No. 1 in the world, will be looking to become the first Australian tennis player to win at home in 44 years. The list of entries includes the Japanese Naomi Osaka, who left the circuit in recent months to take care of her mental health. She is the current champion in Melbourne.

In male, the mystery continues involving Novak Djokovic. The world number 1 appears on the entry list, as it had already appeared in the ATP Cup, a tournament also played in Australia, which serves as a preview for the first Grand Slam of the season.

Despite being on the list, the Serb does not confirm his participation, which has become a controversy in recent months. Australian authorities have stated that only players vaccinated against covid-19 will be able to compete. But the leader of the ranking still does not reveal if he took the immunizer. His father suggested last month that his son would not play in the tournament. He even accused the organizers of “blackmail”.

Also on the list is Rafael Nadal, who has played only two official matches since the semi-final defeat of Roland Garros in June due to a foot injury. The Spanish tennis player also won, like Djokovic, 20 Grand Slams in his career. One of the absentees will be Swiss Roger Federer, who had already announced that he will not participate due to his recovery from knee surgeries.