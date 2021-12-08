Djokovic Enters Australian Open, Requires Covid Vaccination | sneakers

Despite the mystery surrounding Novak Djokovic’s vaccination, the Serb was entered into the Australian Open. The nine-time champion of the tournament refuses to publicly reveal whether he was immunized against Covid-19, a prerequisite for competing in the first Grand Slam of the year. The Australian Tennis Federation denies any exceptions for including it in the key.

Although Djokovic is on the list of competitors, there is no official and public confirmation that the world number 1 has in fact taken the immunizer so far. Last month, the player’s father said that it would be unlikely that his son would compete in the event if the participation of unvaccinated athletes was prohibited.

Earlier this week Djokovic was announced as being called up to defend Serbia at the ATP Cup in Sydney in early January. There was speculation that he would try to enter the province of New South Wales, where the city is located, through a medical exception.

Earlier on Wednesday, Victoria Province Vice-Premier James Merlin ensured that only players, staff, companions and fans with the full Covid-19 immunization scheme will be able to enter Melbourne Park for the disputed Australian Open from the 17th to the 30th of January.

The release of the entry list revealed some important absences. Serena Williams is one of them. The American stated that she is not physically able to compete in the Grand Slam. She has not competed since June 2021, when she retired in the first round of Wimbledon.

Another major embezzlement in women’s is Bianca Andrescu, champion of the US Open in 2019. She withdrew momentarily from the circuit and should only return in mid-2022. Naomi Osaka, current champion in Melbourne, is confirmed.

Among men, Roger Federer is currently undergoing rehabilitation from knee surgery and does not compete. The also Swiss Stan Wawrinka, champion in 2014, is another one who remains out of the circuit recovering from an injury.