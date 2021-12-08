Do you know what was the most used emoji during 2021? Find out here

The least used category of emojis around the world, in the year 2021, was flags. Learn more details.

The Consortium Unit released, last Thursday (12/2), the list with the 10 most used emojis in 2021. According to the non-profit organization, “crying with laughter” appears at the top of the ranking, as it was responsible for 5% of all use of reactions during the year around the world.

Second is the red heart emoji. According to the Unicode Consortium, between the top two places and the rest of the list, there is a “gulf” of difference. The organization also revealed that around 82% of the emojis used during the year 2021 are in the “top 100”, but, interestingly, they are not among the ten most popular.

In the longer list, there is a wider variety of emotions and meanings, from the rocket emoji, biceps, to a bouquet of flowers. The least used category around the world was flags, with the country flags sub-category also being the least popular.

This is a surprising finding, as this is the group of emojis with the greatest variety of options in the entire Unicode standard, with a total of 258. According to the Unicode Consortium, the list is defined based on the median frequency of use of emojis, having in view of several sources.

Check the list of 10 most used emojis in 2021: