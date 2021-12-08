Documents indicate that the Army tried to evade the STF in a weapons trial

Documents show that the Army tried to circumvent the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to make the judgment on the repeal of three ordinances published in April of last year that increased the control and tracking mechanisms of firearms and ammunition unfeasible.

The information comes from an article in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, which received the documents obtained by Instituto Sou da Paz.

The Army would issue new ordinances to replace the revoked ones, which would have the same objective of improving the control of arms and ammunition. Documentation shows that the new rules were ready in December 2020, but remained in the Army Command for almost ten months, until September 2021.

The papers were published on the eve of the examination of the matter in court, which, according to specialists consulted by Folha, indicates that the military tried to make the trial in the STF unfeasible.

The maneuver did not work, however, as Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, made an individual decision to reinstate the validity of the previous rules.

Carolina Ricardo, director of the Instituto Sol da Paz, says that the fact that the new ordinance remained on the Army table for ten months and was only published on the eve of the trial shows that the institution is not committed to a policy on tracking weapons and ammunition.

