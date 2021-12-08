Documents show new signs of participation of ex-wife of Bolsonaro in money laundering of Rachadinha in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office | Rio de Janeiro

Documents obtained by Jornal Nacional show new signs of the participation of Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife Ana Cristina Valle in the money laundering of Rachadinha in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office. Witnesses denounce the involvement of Ana Cristina’s companies also in DPVAT fraud, with non-payment of amounts to victims.

Jornal Nacional found dozens of cases in which Ana, who is also a former stepmother of Carlos Bolsonaro, worked as a lawyer in compensation for traffic accidents – the DPVAT insurance. The state prosecutor’s office suspects that the deal is related to the crack that would have occurred in the office of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro

A consultation on the website of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro shows that Ana Cristina was involved in 56 civil cases from 2007 to 2010. Of these, 54 involve DPVAT, the mandatory vehicle insurance. Despite her office being in Rio, 37 cases were from residents of Rio Grande do Sul.

Ana Cristina Valle was married to Jair Bolsonaro when she went to work with her stepson, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro.

She was Carlos’ first chief of staff, in 2001, in his first term, and stayed until April 2008, months after separating from the President of the Republic.

The records in the Court of Justice of Rio show that, in the last three years, in which she was in the office, Ana Cristina also acted as a lawyer.

She had a law firm and two insurance companies. The companies operated in a building in downtown Rio, a few meters from the City Council.

The Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) registered that the bank accounts of four companies linked to Ana Cristina carried out suspicious financial transactions.

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro believes that the choice of the address so close was not a coincidence and wants to know if the two activities carried out by Ana Cristina Valle were linked.

Investigators say the high cash movement (in-kind resources) by Ana Cristina suggests she was the real recipient of public funds disbursed on behalf of relatives.

Prosecutors suspect that these officials continued to pay the crack even after she left the cabinet and that Ana Cristina used the companies themselves to launder the money.

The crack is the scheme in which the politician illegally appropriates part of the employees’ salary. Many servants of Carlos’ office were appointed by Ana Cristina and were her relatives.

According to the records of the Chamber of Aldermen, people linked to Ana won, in total, BRL 7.5 million just in the period when Ana Crisitna was no longer Carlos’ chief of staff.

Four companies with suspicious transactions

Carlos, Ana Cristina Valle and her companies have already had their banking and tax secrecy broken by the justice in this investigation.

Jornal Nacional spoke with a client of Ana’s who had an accident in the fields with a tractor and would be entitled to insurance.

“He hurt a hand. The guy looked for me. A small portion even came, then nothing more came,” said Lídio.

Another resident of Rio Grande, Clauber said he was approached by a lawyer in his city and never received any money.

Links with investigated

At the law firm in Rio, Valle Advogados, Ana Cristina had Lidiane Castro Morgado as a partner. Lidiane is the wife of Marcelo Morgado, who belongs to a family that owned two funeral homes and two flower shops located in front of the Inhaúma cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio.

One of the funeral homes is investigated for alleged payment of bribes to public hospital employees to take priority in making burials.

Marcelo Morgado was investigated by the Civil Police of Rio for fraud in the payment of DPVAT insurance.

A woman, who asks not to be identified, claims to be the lawyer’s victim. She is illiterate and lives in a suburb of Rio, in an area dominated by the militia.

She says she suffered a default from her lawyer when receiving insurance for her son’s death in a motorcycle accident in 2006. According to her, she received less than 30% of what she was entitled to and the payment was in cash.

“They paid for the funeral and the BRL 3,000 gave it to me. Marcelo Morgado, who showed up to give the money. For me, I let it go. It was BRL 13,800. They did the funeral. Then the woman said: at least BRL 3,000 has to be given to her in her hand.

Former advisor to Ana Cristina

For 14 years, Marcelo Luís, a former advisor, worked with Ana Cristina Vale.

By phone, he stated that the default on the victims’ families was part of a money laundering scheme that had the participation of Ana Cristina Valle.

According to him, Marcelo Morgado was one of the operators.

“He was the one who took it, he called the families, right, when there was an accident. He arrived on the spot, called the families, offered all the costs, right, for the funeral, the entire transfer, right. But just that. then everything was overpriced, do you understand? It was florist, for funeral parlors, even because everything belonged to his father”

According to Marcelo Luís, Morgado took a percentage for himself.

“This percentage was donated to Valle Advogados, at the time, because it was Valle Advogados that gave this money, right, to be able to do it, to offer the whole process to the family”.

Coaf’s Financial Intelligence Report records that from August 2007 to July 2015, more than half of the debits from the bank account of one of Ana Cristina’s companies cash withdrawals totaled R$1.1 million.

Marcelo Luís says that Ana Cristina gave the money for the victim’s family’s first expenses and advance payment of part of the insurance.

The relatives gave a letter of attorney authorizing the entry of the DPVAT request. The mother of one of the victims said she dropped the case.