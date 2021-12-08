Dollar: Copom Today, Is the Decision Already Priced?

Internationally improving investor risk appetite amid alleviating fears over the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus helped currency and other riskier-environment-linked currencies yesterday. Positive data from China, whose government is willing to irrigate the liquidity market, also encouraged investors, leaving the imminent reduction of monetary stimulus by the (Fed) in the background.

Today will be the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank and the increase of 1.50 percentage point, to 9.25% per year, should be announced after the market closes. That is the question…. Is this increase already priced in the exchange rate or is there room for the real to appreciate more and force carry trade movements here?

In my view, this interest rate hike is already priced and should have little impact on the exchange rate. Normally, if there is an increase in Brazil’s interest rate, the real appreciates, but given the appreciation yesterday justified by the fact that Ômicron is not that serious, I believe that the real does not have that much room to fall. Even more so if investors “remember” that the US will withdraw stimulus from its economy ahead of schedule and will probably go up there sooner too.

Here, follows the telenovela PEC dos Precatórios, which opens up a fiscal space for greater expenditure on the social program in 2022 through a change in the spending cap rule and the limitation on annual payment of precatório. The proposal was approved in the Chamber and in the Senate, but, as it was altered by the senators, it still needs to go through a new analysis in the Chamber before being promulgated.

We must also take into account the pressure of typical end-of-year remittances that prevent the exchange rate from falling below R$ 5.60 in the short term. Even so, the dollar dropped 1.27% yesterday and closed at R$5.6183 with an external risk appetite.

Only a subsidiary and a calm electoral scenario would keep the dollar below R$ 5.50 for a longer period of time. It may even fall with punctual events such as the approval of the PEC, an increase above the expected for the Selic, but the trend will probably be upwards.

For today, speeches by several members of the ECB, including the president. In the USA, . Here, and after the market closes, the “star of the agenda”: ​​interest rate decision.