Dollar drops more than 1% against real on global demand for risky assets By Reuters

By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency lost ample ground against the real on Tuesday, following an international improvement in the risk appetite of investors amid relief, at least for now, of fears related to the Ômicron variant of Covid-19.

Showing weakness since the first few minutes of trading, the US currency ended the session down 1.27% to BRL 5.6204 on sale, its worst daily performance since November 11th.

Alexandre Netto, head of foreign exchange at Acqua-Vero Investimentos told Reuters that he sees this session’s movement “as a ‘risk-on’ movement, greater risk appetite”, citing “stocks in the blue, rising commodities and several (currencies) emerging markets gaining against the dollar today.”

and , two risk-sensitive currencies whose movement the real tends to follow, posted sharp rallies this afternoon, while the main Wall Street indices soared, helping the .

The increase in demand for riskier assets came after a reduction in international fears regarding the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. While there are still doubts about just how serious and contagious the newly discovered strain is, the lack of hard evidence that it would be resistant to Covid-19 vaccines cheered investors.

In addition, the top US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Tuesday that preliminary evidence indicates the strain is less severe, although it may have a higher degree of transmissibility.

The appreciation of commodities such as — after China announced new measures to increase liquidity to markets — also provided support for emerging market currencies this session.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors awaited the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, on Wednesday, when it is expected to announce an increase of 1.50 percentage point, to 9.25% to the year, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Higher interest rates in Brazil increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, which would tend to attract more foreign resources to the country, increasing demand for the real. Even so, some experts expect a limited impact from this week’s Copom meeting on the exchange rate, as “the interest rate hike was already priced in,” said Acqua-Vero’s Netto.

Expectations that the US central bank, the , anticipate increases to 2022 given the persistence of the currency may also overshadow the current cycle of monetary tightening in Brazil, according to market participants.