Dolores smashes a jar over Zayla’s head and runs away with Nelio · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will pluck up courage and attack Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in order to escape in In Times of the Emperor. Tonico’s wife (Alexandre Nero) will have prepared everything to leave with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), when she will be caught by the villain. Without fear, the housewife will face her rival and will even break a vase over her head to escape in the soap opera at six on Globo.

In the next chapters of Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson’s plot, the two lovebirds will decide that the time has come to live their love for real. “We are going to run away, Dolores”, will affirm Nélio. The young woman will then decide to sell her mother’s jewelry to finance her escape plan.

It turns out that Zayla will follow Pilar’s younger sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and discover that she has pawned the jewelry. So, on the night of the escape, the shrew will surprise the enemy with a fragrant.

“And Tonico thinking that you and Nélio are two dead flies. Poor thing, so naive”, will mock the venomous one. Dolores will argue that she loves Nelio and that, if she leaves, Zayla will have Tonico all to herself. “You’re going to be a madame, a deputy’s wife”, will say the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont)

Zayla and Dolores attack each other

Zayla will scoff at the enemy’s logic and believe that Tonico will never assume it in public. Afterwards, she will order the rival to return to her room. The girl will pass by Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) and will take the opportunity to hit her with a suitcase.

She will try to leave, but the evil one will not let it go and will fight back. The two will dock. Dolores will manage to take a jar and break it over Zayla’s head, who will be unconscious.

Then, Nélio’s lover will run to meet him, who will wait in a carriage. “I’m feeling something different. It must be such courage. Today is the best day of my life!”, the girl will vibrate.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.