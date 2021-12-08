Don’t go without these foods if you want to improve your mood; see which ones

At causes of bad mood can be numerous, like sleep restriction, discontent in affective relationships, chronic diseases that cause pain, when there is abuse of alcoholic beverages, premenstrual tension (TPM), among others.

In addition to medications that can help reduce the feeling of irritability, there are also foods that help the body stay positive and willing to face day-to-day problems.

In practice, they are able to contribute nutritionally, in order to provide the necessary nutrients to ensure disposition and avoid fatigue. In some cases, the simple pleasure of eating already releases endorphins that make us feel happier.

Foods that help improve mood

See below a list of some foods that bring a feeling of well-being to our body. Remembering that the tips do not replace treatments in cases of medical or psychological problems. Check out:

Lentil

This food, mainly consumed during the end of the year celebrations, should be included more frequently in the menu of Brazilians. That’s because lentils have slow-absorbing carbohydrates, which provide energy, as well as protein and iron.

Cocoa

In addition to releasing endorphins, cocoa is also good for the heart. The food, according to experts, should not be consumed in excess, and should not exceed 20 grams per day. Its consumption must always be accompanied by a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Omega 3

Considered one of the most important nutrients for those seeking good health, fat can be found in many foods, such as nuts, salmon, oats, green leaves, avocados and vegetables. In addition to being beneficial for the heart and preventing cognitive aging, omega 3 also helps improve mood.

Pineapple

The fruit is ideal for daily consumption, with the ability to reduce irritability and consequently bad mood. Furthermore, it acts as an excellent anti-inflammatory and facilitator of animal protein digestion.

Eggs

Finally, we have the egg, which is undoubtedly one of the most recommended foods by nutritionists. This is because the food is rich in tryptophan (especially yolk), with properties that contribute to the production of melatonin, a substance that helps to regulate sleep, in addition to serotonin, which can help improve appetite and mood.