Douglas Costa’s wife cancels marriage due to Grêmio’s situation | Soccer

Reproduction/Instagram Nathália Felix and Douglas Costa

The guests were taken by surprise with the postponement of the wedding party for player Douglas Costa, scheduled for Tuesday night, at Copacabana Palace, in Rio.

The celebration had to be postponed again because the athlete is at Grêmio’s disposal for the decisive game against Atlético-MG in the last round, on Thursday, at the Arena, at 21:30. The party had already been postponed in June 2020 because of the pandemic, and the newlyweds held only an intimate celebration, posing for pictures next to the cake.

“Dear guest, we would like to inform you that unfortunately, due to professional impediment, the marriage of Nathalia Felix and Douglas Costa had to be postponed. We regret the inconvenience and we count on your understanding. We will inform you of a new date in due course”, was the message sent by ceremonialist Roberto Cohen to the guests.

The curious thing is that the bride, on the eve of the wedding, deleted her Instagram profile, with more than 500 thousand followers.

Model and digital influencer, Nathália Felix had the social network as a work tool. Lately, she has been attacked by fans of Grêmio, which is in danger of being relegated to series B, and has taken the decision to delete her profile. Before, she even communicated to friends that she would “disappear” from the networks.