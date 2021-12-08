Drake asks to withdraw his 2022 Grammy nominations

posted on 12/07/2021 6:34 PM



The singer was one of five nominees for Best Rap Album for ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and Best Rap Performance for the song ‘Way 2 sexy’ – (credit: Playback/Instagram @drakeofficlal)

Rapper Drake requested the withdrawal of his two Grammy nominations 2022. The information was confirmed by a representative of the Recording Academy to the American magazine Variety. The decision was made by the artist himself and his manager, although the motivation remains uncertain.

The singer was one of five nominees for Best Rap Album for certified lover boy and Best Rap Performance for the song way 2 sexy, featuring Future and Young Thug. Voting for these two categories will continue with only four nominees, given that the voting period has already started. Ballots were mailed to voting members on Monday (6/12) morning.

Grammy nominations must be submitted by a representative, usually the artist’s record label, and if an artist doesn’t want their music to be considered, the record company simply won’t submit it. The decision to remove a nomination at this late stage — after it has been submitted and announced, even more so on the day the ballots are published — is not common.

It is speculated that his decision may have something to do with the fact that he was cited in lawsuits over the tragedy at the Astroworld festival in Houston last month, where ten people died during presenter Travis Scott’s concert, which featured Drake’s participation.

Remember that Drake has a long and conflicted relationship with the Grammys. A year ago, he asked that the award be replaced with “something new we can build over time and pass on to future generations,” after Canadian artist The Weeknd was not nominated for any of the 2021 categories.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what was once the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exists now and those to come later,” Drake wrote in the stories at the time.

“It’s like a relative you always hope to fix, but he just doesn’t change his behavior. The other day, I said The Weeknd was right for both album and song of the year with tons of other options, but it just never goes that way. This is a great time for someone to start something new that we can build over time and pass on to future generations”, he vented.

In 2017, the rapper refused to send his album More life for the 2018 Grammy. Drake also criticized the Grammy during his 2019 speech, when God’s plan won the Best Rap Song award. The awards producers turned off his microphone after he claimed the awards are worthless. “We play an opinion-based sport, not a fact-based sport,” he said. “You’ve already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if they’re singing in your hometown. You’re already winning, you don’t need it here”, said the singer.

However, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. has gone to great lengths to review some of the Academy’s procedures and staff and effectively clear the organization’s name after years of accusations of insider dealing and self-interest. Just weeks after the 2021 awards, the Academy announced it was eliminating the “secret” nomination review committees that for decades had curated the final nominees list.