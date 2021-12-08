Drake asks to withdraw his two Grammy nominations – Culture

the canadian singer Drake asked that your two nominations to the Grammy this year were withdrawn, and the Recording Academy granted their request, several sources informed the AFP on Monday, 6.

Drake had been nominated in two rap categories for the January awards, but his hit album Certified Lover Boy does not appear in the general award categories.

The reasons for the request were not disclosed by their representatives. A source close to the artist said he and his manager made the decision, which was accepted by the Grammy organizers.

The information was confirmed to AFP by an Academy source. The indications of Drake were removed from the website of Grammy Awards just at the beginning of the last round of voting.

Historic

Drake, one of the most influential musicians in the world, has won four awards Grammy, but he also had disagreements with the Academy.

In a 2017 interview, he accused the award’s organizers of labeling him a rapper because he is black. “The only category I fit into is rap, maybe because I’ve raped in the past or because I’m black,” he told Apple’s Beats radio.

At the 2019 ceremony, Drake he again publicly expressed his frustration that, he said, black hip-hop artists were not getting enough credit. “We operate in a field dominated by opinions and not facts”, lamented the singer when receiving the award for Best Rap Song for God’s Plan.

“This is an industry where sometimes the last word falls to a lot of people who may not understand what a mixed-race boy from Canada has to say,” he complained.

Other black artists, including The Weeknd, Frank Ocean and Jay-Z, have said they consider the Grammy irrelevant in recent years, especially due to the lack of recognition of black artists.

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held January 31 in Los Angeles.