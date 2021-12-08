During live on social network, Diego Costa says he is calm about his future at Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Diego Costa, forward for Atlético-MG, participated in a live on a social network this Tuesday with Dylan Borrero and also Nathan. Between questions and answers with the teammates, came the request of the fans: “Stay Diego Costa”. The forward said he was calm about the future and said he “does not understand” where the rumors for his departure are coming from.

The live took place last Tuesday night. In it, the athletes answered questions among themselves about the characteristics of the players in the athletic squad.

Fans asked who was “the craziest” of the group of players (Hyoran), “the quietest” (Vargas) and others. The atmosphere was relaxed, so much so that in one of the questions, when asked who was the ugliest of the cast, Diego Costa replied that “champion everyone looks beautiful”

At a certain point, Nathan reads a message sent by a fan with the words “Stay Diego Costa”. The player changes his face and says he is calm about his future in Alvinegro. A few moments later, the transmission went off the air.

The rumor emerged after, in an interview with Radio 98FM, the striker left open the possibility of leaving the Minas Gerais club.

O ge found that the naturalized Spanish center forward was offered by businessmen to Corinthians, who see obstacles to hiring. Atlético-MG is waiting for the end of the season to define possible departures from the squad.